Advocacy for Legacy publishes its programme for its corporate social advocacy initiative

On the occasion of the World Children’s Day, following months of consultation with experts and stakeholders Corporate ID Group the vision, mission, the strategic objectives and its programme defining the scope and intent of its Corporate Social Advocacy initiative Advocacy4Legacy (#A4L).

#A4L through a multi-faceted approach based on the analyses of the local and international situation, will be working on ideating solutions, facilitating the work of other organisations, advising the corporate sector on making an effective impact, and promoting a national climate favouring the wellbeing of minors.

Advocacy for Legacy believes that the interests of children and adolescents, especially those exposed to severe social and economic challenges, are best served by an open and collaborative strategy involving all parts of the equation.

Downloadable Files Advocacy For Legacy booklet



Set up by Jesmond Saliba, Executive Chairman of Corporate ID Group, the foundation is backed by specialists in the academic and professional sectors and endorsed by key decision-makers, influencers, and business leaders.

Its vision and mission declares that “Inspired by the precepts of social justice, solidarity and social inclusion and respect for human dignity, Advocacy for Legacy is committed to advancing the life chances and opportunities for all in Maltese society with specific emphasis on empowering those most vulnerable to social exclusion, risk of poverty, including the children, youth and the elderly, to realise their aspirations and full human potential.”

To this end, Advocacy for Legacy’s mission is to act as a pro-active networking platform for all stakeholders, including the business community, professionals, activists, opinion leaders, practitioners and academics in the social sector, parents, service users, and other social partners, with the aim of sharing experiences and best practices. Such expertise together with empirical evidence in the field, will serve as a requisite backdrop for Advocacy for Legacy to catalyse and institute game-chasing initiatives addressing the needs of vulnerable groups and to raise awareness in the Maltese community on the importance of shared responsibility for championing and furthering the life changes of those most in need.

Ultimately Advocacy for Legacy’s primary scope is to harness and channel all the strengths at hand to create and to bequeath future generations the legacy of a more resilient and inclusive Maltese society for the years to come.