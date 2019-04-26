BNF Bank supports Voca choral ensemble in aid of Puttinu Cares Foundation

One of Malta’s finest choral ensembles, The Voca Choir, will be treating audiences to a varied repertoire in the upcoming Voca – The Journey, supported by BNF Bank, in aid of The Puttinu Cares Foundation.

The concert will be held on the 24 and 25 May at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, with tickets at €15.

Voca is a non-profit organisation founded in 2010 with an aim of promoting music by playing and singing diverse genres while raising funds for charitable and worthy causes. Voca is renowned for its distinguishing forte in gospel music, sung and played by seasoned choristers, soloists and musicians who share a love and passion for music.

Voca’s repertoire ranges from spiritual and worship music, to musicals and contemporary pop and the group has also performed overseas.

Voca – The Journey will feature a live band and 40 choir members, supported by Errol from Airport Impressions and dancer and choreographer Warren Bonello and his students.

This music extravaganza boasts over 20 numbers including iconic tunes by Abba, Queen, The Cranberries, The Greatest Showman and Sister Act as well as songs by local artists The Travellers and Airport Impressions.

“The term ‘journey’ in the title reflects a year- long relationship of the choir with the children at Rainbow Ward, where the group was involved in a number of activities with both the children and their families,” said Voca Choir Committee representative Nicholas Zammit.

“Combining the love of music with the dedication towards using musical talent for a laudable cause did not leave us with any doubt when it came to choosing Voca Choir for extending our support,” said Alison Grech, Senior Coordinator at BNF Bank.