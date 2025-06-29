PN leadership: Why I am contesting | Alex Borg
‘We must become the voice of the future and of aspiration’
Alex Borg is a PN MP elected on the Gozo district
These past two weeks have undoubtedly been among the most intense of my life—intense because my commitment to our party and our beloved Malta runs deep.
This week, with a great sense of duty, responsibility, and humility, I filed my intention to contest the leadership of the Nationalist Party.
My political journey began in earnest back in 2019, inspired by a sincere desire to serve and contribute positively to our nation. In the 2022 general election, thanks to your overwhelming support, I proudly secured over 6,100 votes from the people of Gozo—the 13th electoral district. This is a responsibility I continue to hold close to my heart.
As we find ourselves in 2025, it’s clear the Nationalist Party needs renewal and revitalisation. Our party has faced significant challenges over the past decade or so. It has been in Opposition for 12 consecutive years, enduring setbacks and electoral defeats.
Now, more than ever, we need fresh leadership driven by the new generation’s energy and a winning mentality to guide us back to relevance and success. Do we have such resources? Yes, we definitely do—everyone with their respective competences, together with a leader who is able to merge and facilitate all these talents and bring about success.
I strongly believe our party leader must embody this generational shift and possess the determination and optimism necessary to rally our base and inspire confidence among the broader electorate. We must become the voice of the future and of aspiration; clearly articulating a vision that resonates deeply with the Maltese and Gozitan public.
No matter the outcome of this leadership contest, I will remain grounded in my values—committed, approachable, and rooted in service. I am doing this not for personal ambition, but for the greater good of the party because I genuinely believe in its potential to rise again.
Currently, many individuals feel disconnected from politics altogether, seeing no reflection of their dreams and aspirations within any political party. As a leader of the Nationalist Party, I commit myself—and call upon every member of our party, from parliamentarians and councillors to activists and supporters—to tirelessly pursue and represent every aspiration, ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard and valued.
My journey into politics was driven by the desire to serve, never to be served. This principle will remain at the core of everything I do. With your trust and support, together we can rebuild a party that embraces unity, purpose, and collective ambition.
This is our moment to reshape the future. The Nationalist Party must become the party for tomorrow’s Malta—the party that listens, acts, and delivers results for all citizens.
Thank you for your continued trust and support as we take this crucial step forward together.