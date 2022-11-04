Iniala to hold fundraising dinner in aid of Puttinu Cares

As part of its dedication to supporting the local community, Iniala holds fundraising dinners in aid of local organisations focused on social and community issues.

The next event will be held on 30 November in aid of Puttinu Cares, a local voluntary organisation and children’s cancer support group, which was set up in October 2002 with an idea and desire to offer holistic care to families with children suffering from cancer.

The support group offers guidance for parents in order to help them deal with the challenges ahead, as well as offering accommodation in the UK to families that need to go abroad to pursue further treatment, alleviating a considerable financial burden for parents and carers.

The funds raised through this fundraising dinner will go towards the refurbishment of the Puttinu Cares house in London, which provides accommodation close to Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH). GOSH is an international centre for excellence in child healthcare and paediatric cancer services.

Sponsored by Iniala & Farsons, the event includes an exquisite 5-course meal with free-flowing wine at Iniala’s Michelin-starred rooftop restaurant, ION Harbour. To join this event and help support this inspiring organisation, email [email protected].