Minister says WT Global will receive letter of suspension over unsanctioned garage

Updated at 5:48pm with Transport Malta statement

Transport Malta (TM) will be handing WT Global a letter of suspension because the company does not have a sanctioned public service garage for its cabs.

Minister Chris Bonett told parliament on Tuesday that WT Global, Malta’s largest cab company, is not compliant with transport laws and will be receiving a letter of suspension from Transport Malta.

He denied MaltaToday’s report that TM approved of the company’s garage arrangement. MaltaToday had approached TM for comment on the story but never received a response.

According to Bonett, in October 2023 TM announced new regulations targeting operators with five or more vehicles in their fleet, aiming to curb abuse in the sector. These operators were ordered to keep their vehicles garaged in a PSG when not in use and were given 12 months to comply.

Despite the one-year grace period, a number of operators still lacked the required garage space. As a result, TM granted them an extension until the end of 2024. Operators were required to submit a planning application showing that they had applied for a PSG. Those who showed TM they were working on securing a PSG were informed that they must have an approved permit by 18 April 2025.

WT Global’s garage is still awaiting planning approval. Despite this, the garage has been built and is in use.

Transport Malta replies to MaltaToday's questions

On Tuesday, after failing to reply to MaltaToday's questions, TM explained that WT Global is one of a number of operators who received notice letters. "The Authority has also informed booking platforms to send push notifications through their intermediary channels to ensure the message is widely conveyed."

The authority said that failure to comply will lead to licence suspension which can be appealed.

Referring to WT Global's Kordin garage, TM confirmed that it inspected the site but insisted it was not cleared, adding that, "since there was an application pending at the Planning Authority, TM could not enforce before the 18th of April 2025. We can confirm that the operator received a notice of suspension, along with others in the same situation."

TM clarified that it doesn't approve PSGs as this falls under the Planning Authority's remit.

"The operator had submitted all necessary documentation in line with licensing regulations (SL 499.68), and operations were compliant up to 18 April 2025. A Court decision has also permitted the operator to continue functioning."