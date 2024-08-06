In conversation with interior designer Martina Fenech Adami

What are your earliest memories of design?

Before I discovered my passion for interior and spatial design, my first introduction into the arts was through the great masters. I was fascinated by the likes of Michelangelo, Picasso, David, and Raphael and deeply attached to Gombrich, where I would pour over critical writings on their works. This early interest in the fine arts laid the foundation for my understanding of composition and design fundamentals.

Can you tell us about the journey that led you to establish studio NiCHE.? What inspired you to start your own interior design and architecture studio?

It was always an aspiration of mine to establish my own design studio. The process was an organic one and after spending several years gaining experience and industry know-how with two well-established design and architecture firms, I founded Studio NiCHE.

The final push to branch off on my own came as a result of the Covid pandemic. Works on two major hotel projects quickly came to a halt, and whilst I had been mentally preparing for this transition, though the circumstances were far from ideal. Despite the challenges, I persevered through those tough early years and managed to establish Studio NiCHE. I vividly remember the world reeling from the early months of the pandemic whilst I was at the bank asking for a business loan—it was quite an interesting time.

With over a decade of experience in top design firms, could you share some of the key lessons or experiences that have shaped your approach to design?

Growth in the design industry is a continuous process. As designers we are constantly experimenting and researching within the boundaries of materiality and human interaction. Here are some of the pivotal insights that have shaped my approach:

1. Adaptability: The world is constantly changing, and as designers, we need to adapt to new needs. Creating spaces that allow people to thrive in their surroundings requires flexibility and innovation.

2. Environmental consciousness: It’s crucial to consider the environmental impact of our designs. This involves thoughtful choices regarding scale, materials, and the fundamental needs of the space. Every decision should be driven by intelligent reasoning, not just aesthetics.

3. Purposeful design: Whether designing a home, shop, bar, or restaurant, it’s essential to push boundaries and question every solution. Every element should have a purpose—why place a light there, why is it dark in that corner, why use a particular material? Design is a series of aesthetic decisions that create a cohesive composition.

4. Exploration and curiosity: Constantly explore every iteration and push beyond societal norms. Even if the best solution is the conventional one, it’s important to explore all possibilities before settling on it.

5. Continuous Learning: Keep your mind engaged with interesting content. Read publications like Dezeen, Designboom, and Architonic thay give some insight into the reasoning behind design solutions. Stay updated on materials and innovations, and don’t limit yourself to locally available resources.

6. Avoiding over-reliance on Pinterest: While visual inspiration is important, it’s crucial to develop your own ideas rather than relying heavily on platforms like Pinterest.

By embracing these principles, I’ve developed a holistic and thoughtful approach to design that continues to evolve with each new project.

Could you highlight a few projects that you’re particularly proud of and share what made them special or challenging?

I am particularly proud of several recent projects, each special and challenging in its own way. Here are a few highlights:

1. Villa in Zebbug: This project stands out because I had full autonomy over the design. The client placed complete trust in me, allowing me to bring to life his vibrant character while preserving the beautiful features of this traditional building. The result is a harmonious blend of vibrant design and tranquil undertones, creating a space that is both lively and serene.

2. Three-bedroom apartment in Baħar Iċ-Ċagħaq: This project holds a special place in my heart as it was one of the first major projects for Studio NiCHE. The client allowed me to break away from standard layouts and experiment with materials to create interesting spaces. A central feature of the apartment is a sculptural black mirror wall with a floating marble cabinet. This centerpiece serves multiple purposes, including concealing a TV and reflecting external views into the interior. The continuous play with light and reflections elevates the dynamics of a modern home.

3. Mercury Tower two-bedroom apartment: The Mercury Tower Two-Bedroom Apartment presented a unique challenge due to its distinctive architectural constraints, which inspired us to extend the parametric design from the exterior into the internal spaces. This approach heavily influenced our design strategy, resulting in an exceptionally interesting interior. Being a commercial holiday space in a vibrant urban environment, we had the freedom to push the envelope with bold colours and textures. This allowed us to create a sophisticated yet lively interior that harmonises with the bustling surroundings, while maximising the apartment’s stunning views and contemporary architecture.

4. St Julian’s penthouse apartment: Working on this penthouse in St Julian’s was exceptionally rewarding as it demanded innovative solutions to redefine conventional layout parameters. Deconstructing the norm, we introduced a more intriguing approach where foliage takes center stage in the space, seamlessly blending with sleek lines, high-end materials, and thoughtful spatial planning. The result is a sophisticated and comfortable living environment that maximises space and enhances the apartment’s luxurious feel.

While there are many other interesting projects, including the Find.co offices and WorkNiche, these recent ones showcase the diverse challenges and creative solutions that define Studio NiCHE’s approach to design. Each project is a testament to the trust clients place in us and our commitment to delivering exceptional results.

How would you describe your design style? Are there any specific elements or principles that consistently define your work?

While I often work to a brief, I truly thrive when a client entrusts me with full creative freedom. In these projects, my primary focus is on the experience I aim to create. I strive to evoke emotional value through my designs, using elements such as strong colours, dramatic lighting, and statement materials. My goal is to create spaces that offer a transcendent experience to the user. This approach is my signature style and is something I aim to emphasise in most of my projects.

What is your take on modern buildings and how do they fit into the traditional Maltese building styles?

This has always been a hot topic locally. Development itself is not inherently wrong; bad development is the real issue. Unfortunately, Malta has seen more than its share of poor development. The good contemporary projects are really too far and few between to have any impact on our immediate environment. It is because of this that I feel the general population is nostalgic for the traditional building typology. A handful of local architects and designers really try to create meaningful and contextually appropriate buildings and spaces whilst still using ‘modern’ materials.

Contemporary design and environmental schools of thought on a European level are now putting a great emphasis on retrofitting existing building stock. As professional designers, we can transform the mundane into something beautiful and functional, regardless of the starting point.

How does Maltese architecture inspire or influence your design aesthetic?

I am deeply inspired by the aesthetic qualities found in the Maltese context. Whether it’s the historical period of a building, which provides a rich design trajectory to create a holistic context, or a new build that requires a touch of the past to imbue it with soul, Maltese architecture significantly influences my design aesthetic. The unique blend of influences in Maltese architecture ranging from the Baroque and Renaissance periods to modern styles offers a wealth of inspiration. Integrating these elements allows me to create designs that are not only functional and contemporary but also deeply rooted in Malta’s architectural heritage.

What do you think is the current state of quality in Maltese architecture?

Quite a mixed bag, with unfortunately not enough architecture and too many buildings. While we are learning and evolving, the field has become overrun with opportunists who sacrifice quality for quick profit. This trend has led to a proliferation of subpar developments that fail to respect the rich architectural heritage of Malta. However, there are also many dedicated professionals striving to uphold and enhance the quality of Maltese architecture. The challenge lies in promoting constructive development that respects and integrates our historical context while pushing for innovative and sustainable design solutions.

What are some of the unique challenges or opportunities you encounter when working on projects in Malta, considering its cultural and historical context?

Working on projects in Malta presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities. One of the primary challenges is respecting the past while listening to the requirements of the future, and creating designs that seamlessly amalgamate the two in a functional and aesthetic way.

Challenges:

1. Space and urban conservation: Malta’s limited space and the need for careful urban conservation pose significant challenges. Balancing development with the preservation of historical sites requires thoughtful planning and innovative solutions.

2. High demands and delicate balance: There is a delicate balance between meeting the needs of local residents and addressing the pressures from tourism, which is a major contributor to the country’s GDP. Ensuring that new developments serve both the local community and tourists without compromising quality or heritage is a constant challenge.

Opportunities:

1. Rich cultural heritage: Malta’s rich architectural heritage provides a wealth of inspiration. Integrating traditional elements with contemporary design allows for the creation of unique and culturally resonant spaces.

2. Innovative design solutions: The constraints of limited space and the need for urban conservation encourage innovative design solutions. These challenges push designers to think creatively and develop multifunctional, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing spaces.

3. Sustainable development: There is an opportunity to lead the way in sustainable development by using environmentally conscious materials and practices. This approach not only preserves the island’s beauty but also sets a standard for future developments.

Navigating these challenges and opportunities allows us to create designs that honor Malta’s past, meet present needs, and anticipate future demands, ultimately contributing to the island’s evolving architectural landscape.

What are your primary sources of inspiration when approaching a new project?

The primary sources of inspiration for me are the context of the project itself and the client. If the project involves an existing building, its history and context often guide my design direction. Each building has a story, and I strive to honor and extend that narrative through my design choices. The client is another significant influence. I aim to reflect their personality and preferences in the space, creating a design that is a personification of them. This personalised approach ensures that the space feels authentic and uniquely theirs. Other sources of inspiration include specific elements like a centerpiece painting or a particular material. These elements can set the tone and direction for the entire project, helping to unify the design.

Respecting the context of the project is the most important principle I adhere to. Whether it’s integrating historical elements with modern design or capturing the essence of the client, every decision is made with careful consideration of the existing context and narrative.

In terms of design philosophies, I resonate with movements that emphasise harmony between form and function, such as modernism and minimalism. These philosophies advocate for simplicity, clarity, and a deep respect for the materials used, aligning well with my approach to creating spaces that are both beautiful and functional.

Sustainability and environmental considerations are increasingly important in design. How do you integrate sustainable practices into your projects?

At NICHE.studio, sustainability is integral to our design philosophy. We prioritise environmentally conscious practices in every project, focusing on green design principles such as biophilic design and optimising natural light and ventilation. Our approach includes selecting materials with low environmental impact and prioritising durability and recyclability. We incorporate energy-efficient systems and explore renewable energy sources like solar panels and geothermal heating. By integrating these strategies, we create spaces that are not only aesthetically pleasing and functional but also contribute positively to the environment and promote long-term sustainability.

Who do you admire and why?

I admire designers who consistently innovate and push the boundaries of spatial design. Patricia Urquiola and Dimore Studio stand out to me for their fearless approach to mixing materials, textures, and styles to create unique and captivating spaces. Patricia Urquiola’s ability to blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design principles is particularly inspiring. Dimore Studio’s eclectic and luxurious interiors also captivate me for their bold use of colour and texture.

How do you envision the future of interior design and architecture, both globally and within the context of Malta?

Looking ahead, I see interior design and architecture globally, and in Malta specifically, moving towards greater environmental consciousness and sustainability. There is a growing trend towards integrating traditional elements from the past in a nostalgic approach, creating spaces that evoke a sense of history and authenticity. Another significant trend is the emphasis on creating sensory experiences through design. As our world becomes increasingly fast-paced and digital, there is a rising demand for spaces that stimulate and engage all senses, offering meaningful experiences to users.

There is also a noticeable shift towards reconnecting with nature. Designers are incorporating biophilic design principles to bridge the gap between indoor and outdoor environments, promoting well-being and sustainability. Paradoxically, alongside these organic trends, there is also a strong push towards technological advancements in design. Innovations in smart technology, augmented reality, and sustainable building materials are shaping the industry, enhancing functionality and efficiency in architectural and interior design solutions.

What is your ultimate goal? What do you want to be remembered for?

My ultimate goal in design is to create positive and emotionally impactful experiences for people in their everyday lives. Whether it’s a home, a favorite cafe, or a bustling supermarket, I aim to shape spaces that transcend the ordinary and leave a lasting impression. I aspire to take on projects that push boundaries and challenge conventional thinking, ultimately creating memorable and stimulating experiences. My dream is to achieve recognition in leading design publications like FRAME, WALLPAPER, or TRENDLAND, where my work can inspire and influence others in the field of architecture and design.