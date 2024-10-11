In conversation with architect duo Patricia and Steven Risiott

What are your earliest memories of architecture and how did they shape your path as a design architect?

SR: My father worked as a draughtsman. Back then, all drawings and visuals were drafted by hand so as a child I would often watch him develop architectural drawings and visuals in ink on his easel. It was this artistic expression of communicating architecture through ink drawings that initially drew me towards the profession.

PR: As a child I recall knowing there were things I wasn’t interested in and didn’t want to pursue. There were no architects in the family so it’s not something I was specifically exposed to but I seemingly gravitated towards the field out of natural consequence.

I grew up in a very well-lit and ventilated British Period apartment and attended a school where all classrooms had abundant natural light so later in life as I became exposed to substandard properties I felt a yearning for quality spaces and wanted to make a difference. I strongly believe in the correlation between a space and the lasting imprint it has on one’s mood and experience.

Can you tell us about the inspiration behind founding A Collective in 2014?

Creatives have an innate drive to express themselves freely without needing to conform to someone else’s ideas. We wanted to harness this concept by forming a collaborative of like-minded individuals who despite having a similar mindset and ethos would contribute unique and innovative ideas to the common pool that is A Collective. This is also why we steered away from the traditional self-named architectural practice that was still trending at the time.

The studio’s approach and values are linked to preservation of identity, conservation of architectural heritage and bold yet respectful contemporary intervention. We look towards fundamental architectural parameters such as light, ventilation, proportions and the use of natural materials to create spaces that positively affect the end user. A Collective also strives to implement architecture that is sustainable, acknowledging the impact of the industry on both the built and natural environment.

A Collective offers a wide range of services from architectural conception to interior detailing. How do you manage such diverse aspects of a project, and what benefits do you see in providing a comprehensive service?

Fundamentally, architecture is about creating spaces rather than building volumes. Architecture and interiors are linked in the same way that form follows function - the two are indispensable to each other. It is for this reason that to us the most successful projects are those where one vision follows through from architecture to interior design and detailing.

As a married couple working closely together, how do your personal and professional dynamics influence your work and decision-making processes?

It’s pretty simple actually; the relationship works because we are aligned in many ways. At the workplace we tend to give similar advice to our employees and rarely have opposing trains of thought. We are also rarely co-leading the same project so even if we disagree, one of us will have the final say.

That said architecture is also not just a 9 to 5 job for us. We get to share our passion and love for architecture every day through the spaces we experience and the places we travel to.

What is your architectural style?

Whilst there may be elements in our designs that one could identify as pertaining to our studio’s aesthetic, we like to believe that each project is distinct, molded through the consideration of contextual cues and a rigorous client brief, creating architecture that is meaningful and therefore timeless.

Can you tell us about some of the most memorable projects you worked on and how did they influence your approach to design

SR: I would say there is a lesson to be learnt from each and every project but in reality, I feel that my design approach has evolved through my life experiences, the places I’ve worked in, the people I’ve worked with, and the countries I’ve travelled to.

PR: Each and every project leaves an imprint. It’s these experiences which help to shape and mold our designs over time. We were once approached to design and build a villa for a visually impaired client and her husband. This project really knocked us off our feet and made us rethink our every step. It was a truly beautiful challenge which made us appreciate and reconnect with all of our senses. This challenge affected not just how and what we designed but also how we communicated and presented this to the client. We walked through each step of the plan explaining distance using sound, whilst using all the other senses to make up for the one being lost.

How do you approach a new project, from concept to completion? Could you describe your typical design process?

The departure point would be to understand the client and brief, to listen to but challenge expectations, to experience context and be inspired by it. Next, one should let the creative process unfold, we like to communicate our thoughts through sketches, illustrations and virtual modelling. There are quite a few technical steps that follow, some of which include costing exercises, material research, detailing, and site supervision, all of which are an indispensable part of the design process.

What role does client collaboration play in your projects, and how do you ensure their vision is realised?

The client is the end user and their opinion is invaluable in ensuring the success of any project.

Working closely with clients and getting to know them personally is actually one of our favorite parts of the job. To us the client is at the core of every project and we like to involve them through every step of the process. The best projects turn out to be the ones where client and architect challenge each other through constructive debate, working together to achieve designs that are unexpectedly unique.

What aspects of Maltese architecture do you find most inspiring, and how do you incorporate these elements into your projects?

SR: I consider stone to be the most defining and recognisable aspect of Maltese architecture. The various architectural styles that have been manifested locally all have stone in common and this is what makes them unique and sensitive to place. However, the scale of the construction industry is not proportionate to the availability of this resource so we are also mindful about the negative impact quarrying has on the environment and prefer to consider sustainable alternatives such as repurposed stonework, reconstituted limestone or even stone colour renders when this aesthetic is desirable.

PR: I naturally gravitate towards vernacular architecture in its ability to fit seamlessly within its environment whilst being tailored to the climatic context. I believe that if we could revert to this natural, effortless approach we would be looking at a more sustainable built environment.

Can you share your thoughts on the current state of Maltese architecture, and how do you envision its future?

Malta is a land of missed opportunity. We have inherited a rich architectural legacy which until the early 20th Century could easily have been the envy of any other country but we keep demolishing beautiful buildings and replacing them with mundane apartment blocks. The construction industry has always been considered and still remains a strong pillar to the local economy and as long as we build solely for profits and ignore the long-term repercussions of poor development, quality architecture will not have a prominent place in the local context. Having said that, there are a few forward-thinking developers and talented architects who against all odds still manage to challenge the narrative to create meaningful architecture which we can be proud of.

Are there any emerging trends you find exciting?

Sustainable practices in architecture are certainly picking up pace and getting more recognition than ever before. Whether trying to achieve a zero-energy home, repurposing existing materials which would otherwise go to waste or considering the use of reconstituted materials for new construction, sustainable architecture can be very challenging to accomplish but also very rewarding.

Looking back at your career, what project or accomplishment are you most proud of and why?

It is quite hard to pinpoint one specific accomplishment but a stand out would be ‘AKKA’, a side project we undertook after being invited by the European Cultural Centre to participate in Time Space Existence, a collateral event to the Biennale Architettura 2021 in Venice.

AKKA was a collaborative design and research project that culminated with the design of a freestanding installation which sought to showcase the architectural and tectonic potential of ReStone, an innovative reconstituted limestone material. Simultaneously we designed the extension to an existing façade as a brise-soleil composed of breeze blocks in the same material.

What advice would you give to aspiring architects and designers looking to make their mark in the industry?

Architecture is not an easy profession if you are in it for the right reasons. The pursuit for creativity and innovation requires a lot of patience, passion and determination but it will be worth it when you get there.

Who are your biggest influences or mentors in the field of architecture and design?

SR: I grew up following the work of renowned architects such as Peter Zumthor, Alvaro Siza and Riccardo Boffil for diverse qualities which I feel may have affected my approach to some extent. However, I feel that I have evolved as an architect mainly through my work and life experiences and the people I have worked with along the way.

PR: As a student I looked up to architects like Tadao Ando, John Pawson, Claudio Silvestrin, Mies van der Rohe amongst many others. Their ability to define space whilst reducing and eliminating non-essentials was a talent I worked towards. Now that I have been working in the field for a couple of years, I feel that the more I experience space, the more I can understand certain design decisions and the wider my appreciation extends.

Reflecting on your career, what key lessons have you learned that you would like to share with our readers?

SR: Somehow it still feels as though I am transitioning through the early years of my career but if there is one mindset I have eagerly adopted, it would be to question everything and listen to everyone.

PR: We do not work in this field alone and depend on many people to bring our projects to fruition. It is very important to be humble and to learn the tricks of the trade. This is what makes one a master of the field. As architects we are there to bring the pieces together. It’s important to fight for what you believe in and be headstrong in delivering a project but to be humble enough to know your limitations and appreciate other people’s invaluable experience.

What are your future aspirations for A Collective?

We hope to continue designing spaces that contribute positively to people’s lives.

We have also been toying with the idea of expanding our services in the field of product design. We have recently designed a made-in-Malta bedroom furniture range called ‘Salini’ for local furniture company Dari and there are other similar concepts we are working on at the moment.