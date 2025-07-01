On euthanasia, Cana Movement warns of ‘ideological colonisation’

The Cana Movement has joined a growing list of Maltese organisations voicing opposition to the legalisation of euthanasia, rejecting the government’s proposal to introduce what it describes as “voluntary assisted suicide” in Malta.

In a statement responding to the government’s public consultation document, the Cana Movement argued that the proposal falsely presents euthanasia as a sign of progress and compassion, when in reality, it said, it risks devaluing life and marginalising the most vulnerable.

The group questioned the ethical foundations of the consultation process, noting that the proposed criteria and safeguards for euthanasia are framed as though its introduction is inevitable and desirable. The Cana Movement strongly contests this position.

Highlighting what it called the ideological influence of foreign trends, the Cana Movement warned against what Pope Francis has termed “ideological colonization”. The group cautioned that legalising assisted suicide could reshape cultural attitudes toward suffering and create a dangerous precedent.

The Cana Movement placed particular emphasis on the ethical responsibilities of the medical profession.

Drawing on both theological and historical foundations, the statement referred to the Christian transformation of Western values, which emphasised the worth of every individual, especially the sick and poor. It contrasted this with what it sees as today’s growing tendency to view life as disposable when burdened by suffering or illness.

Citing the work of Dame Cicely Saunders, founder of the modern palliative care movement, and Malta’s own Hospice Malta, the Cana Movement said the proper path forward lies in providing dignity through care, not in offering death as a solution.

The Movement urged the government to channel greater investment into palliative services and to support families facing end-of-life care situations. It also called on society to acknowledge the deeper meaning of suffering, encouraging solidarity over abandonment.