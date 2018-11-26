Designer kiosks at London’s royal parks have Maltese signature

The first of a family of nine kiosks designed by Maltese architecture and design practice Mizzi Studio has been unveiled in London’s Green Park.

Designed on behalf of artisan brand Colicci, the kiosks will adorn prominent locations in the British capital’s royal parks.

The first kiosk unveiled recently is situated at the Ritz Corner in Green Park.

Eight more kiosks will open through the winter, culminating with the opening of a new landmark café on the Serpentine Bridge, in spring 2019.

The organic-inspired designs for the family of kiosks respond sympathetically to the Grade I listed landscape and embody the ethos of The Royal Parks as a sustainability leader, Mizzi Studio said.

Jonathan Mizzi, director of Mizzi Studio, said: “We are absolutely delighted to see the first kiosk open in Green Park. It is an honour to have been entrusted with such a high-profile project of this size and scale. The kiosks form an important part of The Royal Parks’ heritage by serving the public with refreshments and acting as local information points. The design challenge was to create a family of functional sculptures with a goal to continuously surprise and delight while further enhancing the visitor’s experience. This is an important milestone for Mizzi Studio and is central to our commitment to innovative sustainable design for the public realm.”

The nine kiosks will mark the entrances to Hyde Park and St James’s Park, as well as Green Park.