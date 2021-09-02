Record 37 exhibitors participating in Malta Book Festival

37 exhibitors will be participating in this year’s edition of the Malta Book Festival, the National Book Council said.

Many of the exhibitors will be organising an array of book-related activities such as book launches, presentations of special interest books, readings and activities targeted to all ages.

This year the Festival will be held at the Malta Fairs and Convention Centre (MFCC), Ta’ Qali.

“Moving to Malta’s largest international conference and exhibition venue was an informed decision made at a time when organising public events poses challenges because of the restrictions that may be in place in the fall. Additionally, the decision responds to logistical concerns raised in previous years by stakeholders and visitors to the Festival,” the council said.

The NBC said the MFCC would offer greater organisational flexibility for the growing national event and bigger open spaces. It ensures that visiting patrons and exhibitors have the peace of mind of parking stress-free and visiting the stands safely.

With over 8,000 square metres of indoor available space, stands will be allocated a larger space and footage; all corridors will be wider, full accessibility ensured. The activity areas are more spacious and separate from the bookshop area.

The list of exhibitors participating in the 2021 Malta Book Festival is comprised of local and international publishers, booksellers, student organisations, NGOs and public agencies with ties to the book industry. New to this edition, also self-published authors will be able to promote and sell their books at a predesignated area during the Festival.

The council said the festival programme is packed with events catering for a diverse public and a wide range of interests. Besides the events organised by the National Book Council, the exhibitors will also be organising tens of activities for readers of all ages across the five days of the festival, ranging from book launches and presentations, conferences, workshops, thematic discussions, seminars and entertaining activities for children and their families.

The full programme of events for the 2021 Malta Book Festival (3-7 November) will be published in the coming weeks.