[WATCH] Markapaġna | Matthew Schembri

Rita Saliba's poetry from her first collection Minn wara l-Ħġieġ (Klabb Kotba Maltin, 2022) are discussed in depth in this exchange between Luke Galea and the visual artist and writer Matthew Schembri, in which they reflect, among other things, on the appreciation and threats to our surroundings.

Matthew Schembri earned a Master of Fine Arts (MFA) in Digital Arts in 2017 and a Diploma in Maltese Literature in 2020. In 2016 he was invited as an artist-resident at the Virginia Centre for the Creative Arts (VCCA). In addition to Malta, some of his artworks were showcased in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and the United States. His debut novel, Stessi, won the Literary Contest of Novels for Youth and was published in 2018. In 2021 he published Ħassartek, an exercise in erasure poetry based on his first novel.

Books discussed in this episode:

Rita Saliba, Minn wara l-Ħġieġ (Klabb Kotba Maltin, 2022)

Matthew Schembri, Ħassartek (2021)

Music

Michael Azzopardi, ‘Skrejjen’

https://michaelazzopardi.xyz/

