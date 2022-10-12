[WATCH] Markapaġna | Francesco Grech

Luke Galea speaks to Francesco Grech about the human stories in Kissirtu Kullimkien (Merlin Publishers, 2020), Lara Calleja's eco-conscious short story collection, and about his debut publication of poetic writings Kollox Jeħel Magħna (Merlin Publishers, 2022).

Francesco Grech is the author of Kollox Jeħel Magħna, a collection of intimate writings that explore difficult or taboo subjects including sexuality and mental health struggles. Grech is also a composer of works that have been performed around various theaters in Gozo, Malta and Italy, and a Cultural Manager within Reġjun Għawdex.

Books discussed in this episode:

Lara Calleja, Kissirtu Kullimkien (Merlin Publishers, 2020)

Francesco Grech, Kollox Jeħel Magħna (Merlin Publishers, 2022)

Music Michael Azzopardi, ‘Skrejjen’

Markapaġna is produced by the National Book Council and aired in collaboration with MaltaToday.

