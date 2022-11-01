[WATCH] Markapaġna | Leanne Ellul

Leanne Ellul discusses with Luke Galea on her chosen poetry anthology, Glen Calleja’s eki t’eki (Pubblikaturi AWL, 2002), the influence it left on her, her respect towards Calleja’s as a wordsmith, and how the sound of every poem becomes its essence.

Leanne Ellul writes poetry and prose, and has published works for both adults and children. She was named Best Emerging Author in the 2016 National Book Prize, and her works for children have garnered various Terramaxka awards. L-Inventarju tal-Kamra l-Kaħla, her first poetry collection, was published in 2020. Her latest published work is Bjuda, the fruit of an interdisciplinary project centered around the colour white. Ellul lectures in Maltese language and literature and is active in Inizjamed and HELA Foundation, two NGOs that have Maltese language and culture at their core.

Books discussed in this episode:

Glen Calleja, eki t’eki (Pubblikaturi AWL, 2002)

Leanne Ellul, L-Inventarju tal-Kamra l-Kaħla (Merlin Publishers, 2021)

Music Michael Azzopardi, ‘Skrejjen’

Markapaġna is produced by the National Book Council

