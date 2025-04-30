LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Jury enters sixth day

🔴 LIVE

The trial by jury of four men charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop enters its sixth day on Wednesday morning.

The Tal-Maksar brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, and their associates Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio stand accused of involvement in the murders.

Jamie Vella and Robert Agius are facing charges of complicity in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, allegedly for providing the bomb used in her killing in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is separately accused of ordering the 2015 murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop, a crime that prosecutors claim was carried out in collaboration with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio, who are both charged with executing the killing.

George Degiorgio is already serving a 40-year prison sentence, along with his brother Alfred, after both admitted to planting and detonating the explosive device that killed Caruana Galizia.

All four men facing trial deny the charges against them.

Yesterday’s sitting, saw Melchior Spiteri, an inmate serving time at the Corradino Correctional facility at the same time as Robert Agius, testify in court. He informed the jury that another inmate Brandon Cachia, had told him that a certain man, Kevin Ellul, known as Double 0, was involved in the procurement of the bomb.

Brandon Cachia himself later took the stand and confirmed that his former girlfriend, Nicole Brignone, had told him Kevin Ellul was the one who built the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia. Brignone had also warned him of Double 0’s violent tendencies.

During her testimony on the day, Brignone also gave several conflicting statements, first denying any relationship with Cachia but then confirming that she went out with both Ellul and Cachia at the same time.

In her testimony during the compilation of evidence, she had also admitted that there was a discussion about bombs with Kevin Ellul. Ellul allegedly said he wanted to make a bomb targeting the Maksar brothers as revenge after believing that the bomb which exploded in his residence in 2018 was done by them.

Brignone also told the jury that she does not remember telling Brandon Cachia that Kevin Ellul was involved in creating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia. Brignone continnues testifying on Wednesday.

The court is being presided over by Madam Justice Edwina Grima.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the attorney general’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.