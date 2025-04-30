PL MEPs nominated for annual MEP awards

The Labour Party’s three MEPs have been nominated for annual awards by ‘The Parliament Magazine’, which recognises MEPs for their work on EU policy issues.

Alex Agius Saliba, has been shortlisted for the European Values Champion of the Year award, as he was nominated for his continued focus on digital legislation and consumer protection. He recently submitted EU-level amendments aimed at reducing bureaucracy, safeguarding human rights, and strengthening digital platform accountability for consumers across the bloc.

In a statement, Agius Saliba said the nomination reflects “trust that fills [him] with even more courage” to continue representing Maltese and Gozitan citizens at the European level.

MEPs Daniel Attard and Thomas Bajada have both been nominated in the Best Newcomer category.

Thomas Bajada was nominated for his focus on water and marine governance, with particular emphasis on treating water security as an environmental and strategic issue. According to The Parliament Magazine, Bajada’s policy work was recognised for its ambition in addressing challenges such as regional inequalities and future water scarcity.

Bajada said his work was about preparing Europe for increasing pressure on water resources, framing water policy as “not just an environmental issue, but also an economic, social and geopolitical priority.”

Attard is a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Transport and Tourism and was nominated for his advocacy in the aviation and maritime sectors. Attard welcomed the nomination, saying it shows his commitment to being “a shield for Maltese and European citizens.” He also received praise for offering opportunities for youth engagement with his parliamentary work.

In a statement, the Labour Party congratulated its three MEPs on their nominations.

Winners of The Parliament Magazine MEP Awards are expected to be announced later this year.