[WATCH] Markapaġna | Clare Azzopardi

This podcast is a dialogue between Clare Azzopardi and Luke Galea on Nadia Mifsud’s collection of short stories żifna f’xifer irdum (Merlin Publishers, 2021), the different experience it allows to the reader from other collections, and the opportunity it delivers to look at life from different perspectives.

Clare Azzopardi wrote and translated various books for children, teenagers and adults. Among the most popular are Il-Każ (kważi) kollu tal-aħwa De Molizz and Jake Cassar’s series. Many of her novels were published in foreign journals and her collection of short stories Kulħadd ħalla isem warajh was published in Croatia, Hungary, Egypt and Slovenia. Her novel Castillo was published in Arabic and Italian. Its English translation titled The Lives and Deaths of K.Penza will be launched at the Malta Book Festival. This novel has also been adapted for theatre and television by Take Two.

Books discussed in this episode:

Nadia Mifsud, żifna f’xifer irdum (Merlin Publishers, 2021)

Clare Azzopardi, Castillo (Merlin Publishers, 2018)

Music Michael Azzopardi, ‘Skrejjen’

https://michaelazzopardi.xyz/

