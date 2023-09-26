National Book Council deserted as resignations stultify body

The National Book Council has been left deserted after the members appointed to its board by the ministry for education, handed in their resignations in the past weeks.

They include key representatives such as publishers Chris Gruppetta (Merlin) and Joseph Mizzi (Midsea), the writers John Portelli and Aleks Farrugia, as well as deputy chairperson Mark Vella, and secretary Joseph Debattista.

Now the Council, led by chairman Mark Camilleri, does not even have a quorum for the board appointed in 2021 – sociologist Maria Brown, Heritage Malta spokesperson Daniela Attard Bezzina are the last two members still on board.

The resignations reflect an unhappiness with Camilleri’s inaction over matters affecting the economic viability of publishing houses: among them the rising cost of paper and newsprint, and a recent introduction of new costs for the distribution of printed material by Maltapost, the sole postal operator on the island.

Camilleri, an educator who was assistant head at a state primary school before his appointment, is a published author of detective fiction. His three-year appointment in 2021 came hot on the heels of the expiry of the contract for his predecessor, and namesake, who broke ranks with the Labour Party soon after the election of Robert Abela as prime minister a year earlier.

“Camilleri’s appointment came at a particularly difficult time for publishers,” said an insider with knowledge of the resignations, referring at rising costs of paper following the Russian war in Ukraine, as well as other related publishing costs.

“The Council is supposed to help the publishing industry, not simply encourage reading – which is the remit of the national literacy agency – and nobody is aiding the handful of publishers whose living is simply earned from book publishing.”

A former board member described Camilleri as a “pleasant person” who lacked gumption in bringing forward urgent matters affecting publishers’ livelihoods, to the government minister. “He lacks leadership qualities that are necessary in this kind of position, and simply working towards hosting the annual book festival, is not sufficient in these trying times.”

The Malta Book Festival in 2022 was marred by the absence of one of Malta’s leading publishers and trailblazers for the publication and design of the modern Maltese novel, Merlin Books, which is led by Chris Gruppetta – now a former Council board member.

That year, Gruppetta, an active voice in the industry, bluntly said that the Maltese book industry was reeling from a hike in printing costs due to the post-war inflation that had plagued so many sectors of the economy. “Between the much higher cost of producing books – due to how paper costs shot up – and the higher cost of sourcing our stand... literally, the materials for building it, which due to current inflation increased significantly, and the drop in book sales this year, we calculated it didn’t make financial sense to take part and we would literally lose less money by not taking part than taking part,” Gruppetta had told MaltaToday.

Different insiders who spoke to MaltaToday have placed the problem of the board’s resignations at the feet of Camilleri, who appears to avoid confrontation and exercises a caution that his predecessor lacked. “He does not barge into ministers’ offices with his demands, like his predecessor would do,” one source said.

The same source also believes Camilleri does not act independently without government approval. “The Council did not even convene frequently, with the few decisions taken being unilateral and then not advantageous for the publishing industry. The Council’s symbolic presence creates the impression that it supports publishers but it’s not achieving anything substantial.”

Camilleri’s namesake predecessor has been credited with many accomplishments when he headed the NBC, introducing public lending and copying rights for authors as well as significantly upgrading the impact of the Malta Book Festival with celebrity authors flown in for the annual event. A leading anti-censorship activist from well before 2013, Mark Camilleri later became an outspoken critic of the Muscat administration, briefly campaigned for Chris Fearne to take the Labour leadership, then broke ranks in 2020 after Robert Abela assumed leadership in 2020.

In 2021, Camilleri clashed with the education ministry when he was told to step down his position after an online tiff with one of the lawyers defending the Caruana Galizia assassination suspect Yorgen Fenech. Camilleri refused. After serving in the role for eight years, his contract was not extended.

He later filed for damages against the National Book Council, claiming his successor had prevented the Council’s designated book reviewer from penning its critique of his polemic ‘A Rentseeker’s Paradise’, alleging political discrimination.