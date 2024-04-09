Malta Libraries to host reading marathon in Floriana

A reading marathon is set to captivate book lovers at the Central Public Library in Floriana on Wednesday 24 April.

Organised by Malta Libraries as part of the official programme for Libraries Week 2024, the event will coincide with World Book and Copyright Day.

Scheduled for Wednesday, 24th April 2024, the marathon promises an immersive literary experience like never before. Authors such as Ruth Frendo, Salv Sammut, Anton Grasso, Glen Calleja, and Rita Saliba, alongside librarians and collaborators, will read excerpts from their favorite Maltese books, scripts, or poetry collections.

Participants will engage in non-stop reading sessions, with each reader allocated a 15-minute slot, spanning from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm. The lineup will also feature several special guests, adding to the diversity and richness of the literary offerings.

Throughout the marathon, the library counters at the Central Public Library will remain open, allowing visitors to benefit from extended opening hours for book borrowing and exploration.

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be live-streamed on Malta Libraries’ online platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, as well as on Calypso Radio 101.8FM.

The public is warmly invited to join the festivities at any time during the day, either by attending in person or tuning in to the live broadcasts.