Book for CPR training in school unveiled

The Malta Resuscitation Council has presented an illustrated animation book “Call112 Fibrillu” to the Minister of Education, Clifton Grima. The initiative aims to provide access to educational material for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training for school children.

“Having CPR training enshrined into the National Curriculum will guarantee Malta with generations of lifesavers empowered to act promptly wherever and whenever a cardiac arrest hits, driving survival rates up,” stated the Malta Resuscitation Council.

The book, written by Dr. Velitchka Schembri Agius in both Maltese and English, tells the story of Katrina and Fibrillu, who encounter a medical emergency during an outing. It illustrates the various steps needed to recognize when someone stops breathing, how to call for help, and the importance of initiating chest compressions.

Despite Malta's advanced healthcare system, survival rates from cardiac arrests witnessed by bystanders remain alarmingly low. Statistics reveal that while 71% of cardiac arrests occur in the presence of laypersons, bystander CPR was performed in only 40% of cases, leading to a mere 5% survival rate to hospital discharge.

As part of its whole campaign, the Malta Resuscitation Council has already trained over 2,600 middle school students and 1,133 teachers this academic year. The Council is also working closely with the Health and Safety Unit of the Education Department to ensure that all schools are equipped with Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) and that comprehensive CPR training is provided.