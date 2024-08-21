How a deaf poet became an investigator of missing sound

In an illuminating discussion with Raymond Antrobus, the acclaimed poet, educator, and advocate for the Deaf community, we delved into his journey through the diverse worlds of poetry, education, and activism.

Antrobus, a self-proclaimed “investigator of missing sound”, shared insights into his multifaceted education, his family’s deep connection to poetry, and his dedication to representing marginalised communities through his art.

Raymond Antrobus’s upbringing was a tapestry of Deaf and hearing experiences, having been educated in both types of schools as well as Special Educational Needs units. This eclectic background, he says, laid a rich foundation for his future in poetry. His parents’ passion for poetry introduced him to the art form at a young age, instilling in him an appreciation for its role as a “language of family, ceremony, and familiarity.”

“My father introduced me to Jamaican poets like Claude McKay and dub poets like Miss Lou, Linton Kwesi Johnson, and Benjamin Zephaniah,” Antrobus recalls. Despite the early exposure, becoming a poet was not an obvious path for him. “I was never recognised as a confident student until we studied poetry,” he admits.

Despite the challenges posed by his deafness, Antrobus found solace and identity in poetry. “I wouldn’t have survived without the support of teachers who understood the nuances of deafness,” he reflects. With complete deafness in the high-frequency range and moderate deafness in the low-frequency range, he often found himself misunderstood even by family members.

However, poetry became a refuge and a platform for expression. After struggling to integrate into the workforce due to his deafness, Antrobus decided to commit fully to his passion for poetry. “It was what I was most passionate about, and I’ve managed to sustain myself with it,” he proudly shares. His works now span poems, children’s books, and an upcoming memoir.

The intersection of poetry and activism

Raymond Antrobus’s work often explores themes of communication, perception, and the representation of Deaf and disabled communities. His poetry seeks to challenge assumptions and broaden the understanding of what deafness is.

Antrobus emphasises the importance of collaboration in his work. “I collaborate with friends and Deaf people I know because I can sign, but I’m very much an English-based poet,” he explains. He acknowledges the challenge of balancing spoken English with sign language in his performances, noting that “BSL (British Sign Language) is not just an aid to English; it’s its own language with its own culture and context.”

During a residency at a Deaf school, Antrobus encountered students who believed sign language lacked creativity. “They thought BSL was very literal and pragmatic, with no room for ambiguity,” he says. He challenged this notion by exploring how sign language could convey metaphor and symbolism, encouraging students to view signs as more than just instructions.

“The art students, those who also engaged in theater and painting, had a massive advantage in terms of metaphorical thinking,” Antrobus notes. He emphasises the need for more visibility and understanding of sign language as a creative form of expression.

Looking ahead, Raymond Antrobus is eager to further integrate sign language into his poetry. He is currently working on a commission for the Guggenheim, experimenting with a BSL poem in response to abstract art. “I’m going to get there,” he says confidently, envisioning a future where his work embraces both the spoken and signed word.

Antrobus’s upcoming memoir promises to delve into his multi-language education and its influence on his artistic journey. As he continues to push boundaries and challenge perceptions, Raymond Antrobus stands as a powerful voice for creativity and inclusivity within the Deaf community and beyond.

The XVIVth edition of the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival will feature seven authors from five different countries: Malika Booker – a British poet of Guyanese and Grenadian parentage, Irene Chias – an Italian novelist residing in Malta, David Aloisio from Malta, Mario Cardona, also from Malta, Raymond Antrobus from the United Kingdom, Josep Pedrals from Spain, and Maja Ručević from Croatia. The Festival, organised by Inizjamed, will be held between Wednesday 28th and Saturday 31st August 2024. All events are going to be held at the Valletta Design Cluster and the MCAST Campus in Paola. Tickets for the final nights can be purchased from ShowsHappening.com. For more information follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Inizjamed’s website www.inizjamed.org.