The Shadow: Poems for the Children of Gaza (Malta: Horizons, October 2024) is a collection of 42 original poems (21 by Ahmed Miqdad, 21 by John P. Portelli) which depict the state of being of the two authors since October 2023. Both wrote these poems during a time of struggle: Ahmed with the continuous inhumane oppression of Israel which began in 1948; John with cancer. Miqdad and Portelli through a poetic dialogue with each other share their emotional struggles when facing life and history.

According to Ghassan Zaqtan, an Palestinian internationally renowned poet and award winner: “These poems are an extension of personal destiny in an imagined and real geography. The two poet’s intuition reveals a side path that leads to friendship. The poems exhibit an anxiety that grows parallel to the scenes provided so that they have a shadow. Anxiety is the charm of these poems, and it brings together the imagination of poetry with the imagination of place.”

The collection includes a brief but insightful introduction by Professor Jamil Khader former Professor of English and Dean of Research at Bethlehem University, West Bank. Professor Khader noted: “In a world where both personal and collective histories are threatened, this collection serves as a testament to the power of poetry to preserve life in the face of death and to give us hope, purpose, and the strength to endure. These poems embody acts of defiance against the forces that seek to erase life.”

The collection is available from Horizons Malta and Agenda Bookstores. All proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to Gaza. The book will also be on sale at the Malta Book Festival.