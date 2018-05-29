The Gozo summer book festival is back

The National Book Council is currently setting up the Summer Book Festival in Gozo for the second year running.

This year, the festival will be held at Exhibition Hall, Ministry for Gozo in Victoria, on 22 and 23 June 2018. A total of nine participants will be exhibiting their books – MidseaBooks, Faraxa, Merlin, Pjattaforma, Heritage Malta, Horizons, Uptrend, SKS, and Agius and Agius.The festival will be open from 10:00am till 1:00pm and from 4:00 pm till 7:00 pm on both days.

The Festival will be opened by Minister for Gozo, Dr Justyne Caruana, and the executive director of the National Book Council, Mr Mark Camilleri. A full and varied cultural programme has been prepared featuring readings by local writers and poets, guided cultural visits to sites of interest, and two open mic session organised in collaboration with Inizjamed. A number of activities will be set up by the participants.

All members of the public are encouraged to attend and take part in the activities.