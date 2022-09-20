menu

My essentials: Jean-Marc Cafa’s cultural picks

No 45 | Jean-Marc Cafa, 35, Freelance director and arts educator

laura_calleja
20 September 2022, 8:18am
by Laura Calleja

1. Book

I am currently fixated on leadership-management models and how they translate in the theatre and arts education realms. I’ve spent a considerable amount of time distilling the needs of the local theatre scene and theatre training (my postgraduate dissertation explored a development framework for Maltese arts education leaders). This explains my current bedside literature: ‘Everyone Deserves a Great Manager: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team’, ‘Management of Organisational Behaviour’, and then a dose of director ‘Ivo Van Hove on Stage’ for good measure.

2. TV/Film

My relationship with film is complex, as it tends to many of my needs. I watch movies at the cinema often. Aside from the sea, it is the one place I truly switch off. On the other hand, there are a number of 80s and 90s science fiction and animated movies (and Harry Potter, of course) that I return to often; they energise me and remind me to find the child within. I also use film and TV series for research when working on theatre pieces, therefore I go where the themes take me. In general, I am a Quentin Tarantino and Wes Anderson fan.

3. Internet 

I don’t really watch TV – I haven’t had a TV license in about ten years I believe… I’ve no clue what channel I would even prefer to be honest! I’ve recently also gone off Netflix series and the likes… but I do like my TED talks and NT Live at home, and I am also up for good series that is of the ‘psychological thriller’ nature. One series that comes to mind that struck a chord recently is Mare of Easttown; Kate Winslet’s performance here is a force to be reckoned with.

4. Music

Mika and Michael Jackson are my all-time guilty pleasures – they present an element of theatricality. However, my idol in this respect would be Stephen Sondheim. Having grown up as a hardcore musical theatre fan, I discovered Sondheim in my early teens and spent hours exploring his music and lyrics. His works are a playground for an actor and a director. From time to time, I revisit various works; lately, I have returned to ‘Company’.

5. Place

Italy – the little villages on the coast. The lifestyle is great, the coffee is great, the food is great and the wine is great... what is there not to like? And I can get to Florence and Rome quite easily, which is always a plus. I feel balance when I’m on Italian turf; I collect my thoughts, do a lot of walking and reading. There is no denying I am a child of the Mediterranean. I would love to retire there or spend my summers there at the very least.

Laura Calleja is features editor at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.