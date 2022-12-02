My essentials: Emanuel Tabone’s cultural picks

1. Book

I have just finished reading the book ‘The subtle art of not giving a f*ck’ by Mark Manson. I’ve always found myself interested in different ways of thinking and bettering myself especially on handling different situations in life. This book does exactly that by brings any flaws you may have up and throws them right at you as well as offering advice on changing the way one thinks so that moving forward becomes easier. Definitely one I would recommend.

2. Film

Hands down ‘The Unforgivable’ is a movie I would recommend over and over again. The story itself is second to none, however there is a scene between Viola Davis and Sandra Bullock which is simply breathtaking! In two minutes, both actors send you on an emotional rollercoaster and by the end of it you are reminded that you cannot pass judgement without having all the facts. This reflects on modern-day society and gives us plenty of food for thought.

3. TV/Internet

When looking to learn about the business side of TV & Film, there are two people who I follow online both on YouTube and their Instagram pages. Wendy Alane Wright and Kurt Yue. Both are based in the USA and their channels offer a ton of information on how to build your career and what to watch out for along the way. I recommend any new actors to look them up and learn as much as they can from them.

4. Music

The Temptations are definitely my choice. Growing up, I followed many other artists but The Temptations were and still are my favourite band from that era. The music, the outfits and their choreographies are what set them apart from other acts. They had so many No.1 hits but my favourite track will always be ‘Papa was a Rollin Stone’.

5. Place

I have been on many trips in my life and lived in two different countries but my favourite place, that I have visited so far, has to be Ortisei in northern Italy. My wife and I spent five days exploring the area’s lakes and scenery where each view was more breathtaking than the other. I felt at peace and was reminded that there’s so much beauty out there to be explored.