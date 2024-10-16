My essentials: Yasmin Kuymizakis’s cultural picks

1. Books

All About Love by bell hooks was a total game-changer for me. I picked it up because I kept hearing how it redefines love, and my curiosity got the best of me. What really stood out was how she explains love as an action, not just a feeling. It made me rethink my approach to relationships, self-love, and community.

2. Film

I recently watched The Substance starring Demi Moore, and it was wild! It’s a sci-fi thriller/horror that kept me on the edge of my seat. The film dives into the dangers of unchecked ambition and how far people will go for power. It’s dark but gripping, and there are moments that are pretty funny too! Best film I’ve seen in a while.

3. Internet/TV

I recently rediscovered The School of Life, and it’s been such a refreshing find! It’s a fantastic platform that covers life’s big questions and challenges, everything from emotional intelligence to philosophy, making complex ideas feel super accessible.

4. Music

Lana Del Rey has been my go-to vibe lately. There’s something about her haunting voice and lyrics that really draws me in. Her music feels like a blend of nostalgia and daydreams, with a touch of melancholy that I find comforting and relatable. My favorite tracks right now are Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, A&W, and Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

5. Place

Dingli is one of my favorite places. It’s where my mum grew up, and as kids, we’d head there every Sunday. My brother and I would run around with our cousins, playing hide-and-seek and creating our own little adventures. I have such vivid memories of us climbing trees, picking blackberries, and exploring the fields in the cliffs together. Now my parents live there, and it’s still pretty peaceful and quiet. It’s a lovely escape from the chaos of everyday life.