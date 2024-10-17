Kids use photography, clay, drawing and printmaking in new ŻiguŻajg workshops

Valletta comes alive with a celebration of creativity and cultural discovery for children and young people with this year’s ŻiguŻajg festival set for the 15-24 November.

Recognised as the foremost international festival for young audiences in Malta, ŻiguŻajg Arts Festival for Children and Young People offers a unique platform for audiences to engage with the arts in innovative and unexpected ways.

The upcoming edition will feature a diverse selection of theatre, dance, music, film, visual arts, and interactive installations, all carefully curated to provide exceptional, family-oriented entertainment that resonates deeply with young minds.

A key highlight of this year’s festival will be a series of enriching workshops inspired by the exhibition “But I See Beauty and Wonder...” Designed for children aged 7 to 13, these hands-on workshops will feature talented artists from around the globe.

Participants will explore various mediums, including clay, photography, and printmaking, transforming their perceptions of beauty and creativity. Children will learn how to use light to enhance their artworks, turn fears into beautiful clay creations, and engage in imaginative caricature drawing. Each workshop, lasting up to an hour and a half, aims to provide a supportive environment where young participants can unleash their creativity and gain valuable insights from experienced artists.

Żigużajg Festival Director Marta Vella highlighted the diverse offerings. “From captivating theatre productions to mesmerising dance performances, from a thought-provoking visual arts exhibition at our home Spazju Kreattiv to interactive storytelling sessions, we have carefully curated a range of experiences that will both entertain and challenge young imaginations. Our programme reflects the rich cultural experience of Malta while embracing diverse perspectives and global artistic influences.”

Arts minister Owen Bonnici said the Żigużajg programme would encourage questioning, reflection, and the formation of strong values. “As young people grow into adulthood, the lessons and magic gained from the arts will enrich the world with their creativity and inspire others along the way.”

Executive Chairman of Fondazzjoni Kreattività Rupert Cefai said the festival had proven to be a remarkable source of entertainment. “It serves as a beacon of enlightenment for audiences of all ages. It consistently demonstrates the profound significance of art in our daily lives, granting our young spectators the invaluable opportunity to appreciate and absorb the myriad wonders it bestows.”