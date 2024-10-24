My essentials: Luke Chappell’s cultural picks

1. Book

A book I’ve read recently was ‘The Gold Finch by Donna Tartt’. I found it to be very interesting and captivating since the way it was written was meant for you to feel very prominently in the main character’s shoes. As an Actor, reading is essential, as you get to experience in words the character’s feelings, moods, even small details like characteristics he or she has. It was shortly after that I realised there’s a massive film released in 2019 about it, as there are stories online that really caught my eye from blogs and articles, which show how incredible the cinematography was.

2. Film

One of my favourite films I’ve watched recently is called Beautiful Boy. A film that tackles addiction, family life, and youth. One of the most incredible actors is Timothee Chalamet, I really look up to him and his incredible talent. A scene that really stuck with me was when the character had overdosed and is truly heartbreaking how easily that could be us or someone we love. I love this film for its anti-romanticism for drugs, it shows you how destructive it is to fall into vicious cycles and how that affects the people you love. I would highly recommend it.

3. TV/Internet

A website/app I often go on for all my work-related material and brainstorming is Pinterest. I will not be able to do anything related to my artistic concepts if I didn’t have the app. I love just scrolling through my feed and getting ideas for music videos, songs, or even photoshoots I plan to have one day.

4. Music

As a musician, primarily, this is my favourite thing to talk about right now.

There is a musician who has broken through recently as one of the most influential artists in this generation. His artist name is Mk.gee and he is currently touring with his latest project. My top pick from this project is the song Candy. Trust me, if you love 80’s music from the likes of Phil Collins to Eric Clapton, or even Sting… You will love this musician!

5. Place

The place I find to be essential for me at this very moment in time is Southampton, United Kingdom. It’s where I fell in love, and where my residential place will be in the next year and onwards. My partner and I both met there, and I can easily say that I feel like home. It is one of the safest places in England currently, second best in England… will probably be Derby ;).