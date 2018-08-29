You can be a UN delegate for a weekend

The right to privacy, censorship, journalism and freedom of expression will be debated by youngsters from around the world in an exercise that emulates the UN.

The event will be held between 14 and 16 September in Malta and there are still a number of slots available for young people interested in taking part.

The debates are organised by the Maltese affiliate of Model United Nations Society, an educational initiative aimed at bridging peoples.

The debates will take place within parliament building in Valletta and participants will also be addressed by the President, the US ambassador and the Speaker of the House.

But delegates will not just be debating but also having fun together.

Drinks will be served at Undercroft in Valletta on the Friday and a party will take place on Saturday at Melita Gardens in Attard.

The participation fee is €35 and covers pre-conference training, the entrance fees to all the venues, and a goodie bag of MaltMUN-branded materials.

Friday's drinks and Saturday's open bar event come at €32 for both events.

If you are interested you can sign up here.

A training workshop will be held on Saturday between 10.30am and 1.30pm at the Volunteer centre in Melita Street, Valletta.