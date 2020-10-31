Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90

Sean Connery, the legendary actor who portrayed British spy James Bond, has died aged 90.

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. He was largely regarded as being the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise.

His acting career spanned decades and his many awards included an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean's other films included The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

His Oscar came in 1988, when he was named best supporting actor for his role as an Irish cop in The Untouchables.

He was knighted by the Queen in 2008.