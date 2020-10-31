menu

Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90

Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90

31 October 2020, 1:31pm
Sean Connery celebrated his 90th birthday in August 2020.
Sean Connery celebrated his 90th birthday in August 2020.

Sean Connery, the legendary actor who portrayed British spy James Bond, has died aged 90.

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. He was largely regarded as being the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise.

His acting career spanned decades and his many awards included an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean's other films included The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

His Oscar came in 1988, when he was named best supporting actor for his role as an Irish cop in The Untouchables.

He was knighted by the Queen in 2008.

More in Entertainment
Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90
Entertainment

Legendary James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90
Malta’s Got Talent will be replacing X Factor this year
Entertainment

Malta’s Got Talent will be replacing X Factor this year
Massimo Costa
Esplora science centre reopens its doors, launches new trails
Entertainment

Esplora science centre reopens its doors, launches new trails
MaltaToday Staff
Owen does Boris! Enjoy (or cringe at) the minister’s ‘Love Actually’ 1 May vid
Entertainment

Owen does Boris! Enjoy (or cringe at) the minister’s ‘Love Actually’ 1 May vid
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.