Live theatre, art exhibitions, film, music concerts, dance in Spazju Kreattiv's upcoming season

Spazju Kreattiv has launched its 2022/2023 programme, consisting of over 560 events, including 400 collaborators and 19 creative forms.

This season’s highly diverse programme consists of various art mediums and collaborations. Building on the success of the previous year, the new programme seeks to promote artistic excellence, engage a variety of audiences and promote exchanges with international counterparts.

Issues relating to ethical, political, religious and philosophical ideas will be explored through numerous art forms such as live theatre, art exhibitions, film, music concerts, dance and more.

Moreover, this variety will give the chance to anyone and everyone to join in and be a part of this creative celebration. This in itself will also allow these projects to not only be viewed from a local perspective, but also from a global one.

Additionally, it will give rise to a number of professional opportunities for both emerging and established artists to pursue new career opportunities.

Furthermore, this inclusive approach will also be seen in other dedicated strands that range from events for senior citizens all the way to children. In the case of the latter, young ones will be able to enjoy shows with their families and participate in fun activities as part of the ŻiguŻajg season.

Furthermore, the international aspect will be further enhanced with the artists’ residency programme by offering international artists a chance to embed themselves for an extended period of time in the Maltese culture through encounters with the local communities.

The Spazju Kreattiv digital experience will return with a series of selected events designed to improve the programme’s accessibility in light of its positive impact from previous years.

The offered initiative strives to increase public awareness of art and promote greater participation by presenting more online services such as video-on-demand possibilities, live-streamed discussions, podcasts, virtual tours, and online galleries. In this regard, the recently renovated website shall act as a platform to preserve the entity’s growing legacy by offering a readily accessible digital record of past achievements, including the organisation’s art collection.

Arts Minister Owen Bonnici spoke on the significance of these artistic events and the importance of the investment in them. “The transnational collaboration that took place today gave both domestic and foreign artists a sense of community. This shows how resilient the industry is and what can be accomplished when artists from other fields collaborate to create works of art. This is a prime illustration of programmes and other projects.”

Rupert Cefai, Chairman of Fondazzjoni Kreattività stated with each passing year, the vision evolved but the aim remains to act as a fundamental catalyst for creativity in all of its forms.

"We want to continue developing Malta’s creative sector by facilitating a way for artists which allows them to showcase their work. In doing so, we are creating more opportunities for the creative community to explore their talents and continue to inspire our patrons with their brilliant work,” Cefai said.

Spazju Kreattiv's artistic director Daniel Azzopardi said that this year’s programme is especially focused on being linked and connected to present circumstances that the world is experiencing.

“As the sector comes to terms with the effects of the pandemic and the ensuing war, we are launching a season of events which seeks to be relevant to the state of world affairs, offer space for creative development, and provide more avenues for networking and public participation,” Azzopardi said.

“As much as the creators need a platform to nurture and present their artistic output, they also require the support of more audiences to champion the importance of arts in our society. Our future, as well as of the creative sector depends on it.”

More information is found on the website and on the official Spazju Kreattiv 2022-2023 programme.