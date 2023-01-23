Eurovision hopeful Aidan disqualified from contest

Singer Aidan Cassar has been disqualified from competing in this year's Malta Eurovision Song Contest with his song 'Reġina' (queen).

According to the Malta Eurovision Song Contest production team, he was disqualified because he marketed his song in the competition through unauthorised social media posts.

This was in violation of Festival Regulations 5.3 and 5.6.

The rule broken states that artists may not use marketing professionals, marketing officials, or marketing businesses, or participate in any marketing or promotional campaign or activity to promote themselves, the song, their participation, or to influence the public vote.

From the announcement of the quarter finalist's forward, the publication of any social media post, promotion material, interviews, or media presence/exposure is also absolutely banned.

Having released several singles including the hit ‘Naħseb Fik’, Cassar also was one of the big favourites in 2022.

With his song ‘Ritmu’, he qualified second with 20 points less than Emma Muscat’s ‘Out of Sight.’