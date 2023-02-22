Britain's Got Talent star Alesha Dixon and comedian Graham Norton to present Eurovision in Liverpool

Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Alesha Dixon, and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina will host the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool.

Julia, Hannah, and Alesha will also host the two live Semi-Finals from Liverpool.

The all-girl trio will present the two semi-finals on May 9 and 11, with Graham Norton joining them for the grand final on May 13.

More than 160 million are expected to watch the competition globally, said the BBC.

The UK is hosting on behalf of 2022 winner Ukraine, which is unable to host the festival owing to Russia's continuing invasion.

Graham Norton is a Eurovision Song Contest icon who has been a UK commentator since 2009. Norton is mostly famous for his BAFTA-winning BBC show, The Graham Norton Show, which has him interviewing the world's top music performers and Hollywood A-listers on a daily basis.

Hannah Waddingham earned an Emmy Award for her part in Ted Lasso, three Olivier Awards, and has appeared in West End and Broadway musicals.

Julia Sanina was a Dancing with the Stars finalist in Ukraine and a judge on X-Factor Ukraine. Her band, The HARDKISS, competed in the Eurovision Song Contest national selection in 2016 and finished second overall. The Ukrainian public chose her to be a judge on Ukraine's Eurovision national selection programme.

Alesha Dixon, formerly in a chart-topping band, Mis-Teeq - who had two top-ten albums and seven consecutive top-ten singles – is also a hugely successful solo artist, Alesha is an experienced BBC TV presenter – fronting Britain’s Got Talent amongst other productions.