Red Bull sacks Christian Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has been dismissed after two decades at the team's helm.

His dismissal comes 17 months after allegations of sexual harassment made by a female Red Bull employee.

The 51-year-old had led the Formula 1 team since its formation in 2005, overseeing its transformation into one of the sport's dominant teams.

During Horner’s tenure, Red Bull secured eight drivers’ championships, with four of them thanks to Max Verstappen’s run of consecutive titles. The team also clinched six constructors' championships, including four during Sebastian Vettel's reign from 2010 to 2013.

His departure follows months of internal unrest and declining performance, as well as controversy surrounding personal misconduct allegations. A female staff member had accused Horner of sexual harassment and manipulative behaviour, though Red Bull’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, cleared him twice after internal investigations.

This season, Red Bull only won two races, with McLaren dominating the season.

As Red Bull thanked Horner for his contributions across his career, it announced that Laurent Mekies will be replacing him as CEO of Red Bull Racing.