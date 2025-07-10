My essentials: Eric Kaiser’s cultural picks

About

I am a French painter currently exhibiting in Smuggler at MUZA. This exhibition reflects my personal and artistic journey since arriving in Malta in late 2022, exploring identity, adaptation, and cultural dialogue through the symbol of the prickly pear cactus.

Book

What I Know About You by Eric Chacour tells the story of Tarek, a doctor in 1980s Cairo, and his evolving friendship with Ali, a young man from the slums. Their bond transforms into a touching love story with a surprising final twist. The theme of the outsider becoming the hero resonates deeply with me and is symbolically echoed in the prominent role I give to the prickly pear cactus in my exhibition.

Film

Captain Fantastic (2021), directed by Matt Ross and starring Viggo Mortensen, tells the story of a father who raises his children in the wilderness, rejecting the values of consumerism and modern technology. Once again, the theme of the outsider resonates deeply with me.

Internet and TV

I am not a follower of influencers on social media but I do watch some TV programmes on internet, especially Arte TV, the European public service cultural channel, and streaming service. I am really fond of their high-quality documentaries and cultural programmes.

Music

I recently discovered Maltese composer Charles Camilleri, particularly his Malta Suite: Il Takriba, which I used to accompany the video in my current exhibition. Its minimalist structure and repetitive motifs create a remarkably soothing effect.

Place

I live in Balzan, a peaceful village where time feels suspended. I enjoy cycling, walking, and breathing fresh air in San Anton Gardens. I love taking friends to the Co-Cathedral in Valletta, watching their awe as they enter. And, of course, MUŻA—with its rich collections and quiet restaurant—offers a perfect escape from Valletta’s bustling commercial pace.