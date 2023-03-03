Robert Spiteri will be drumming away for charity in a 24-hour marathon at Bay Street in St Julian’s to collect funds for Puttinu Cares.

The 28-year-old renowned drummer will be accompanied by a host of singers and musicians, who are supporting his marathon in aid of the child cancer charity.

The event starts at 6pm on Saturday and ends at 6pm on Sunday.

Spiteri will be accompanied by various established artists, including Matthew James, Ben Bailey, Lara and the Jukeboys, and Nadine Axisa on Saturday, and Michela Galea, Karin Duff, RUG, and Big Band Brothers, on Sunday.

The marathon will collect funds for Puttinu Cares, a charity that provides assistance to children undergoing cancer treatment and their families.

Spiteri said he wanted to use his talent to help make a difference in the lives of suffering children. “I am excited to undertake this challenge and raise funds for Puttinu Cares. The support of the special guests and the community has been overwhelming, and I am grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those needing Puttinu Cares’s support,” he said.

Those who wish to contribute can do so by making a donation on Revolut: 79899695 or BOV Mobile Pay: 79499423.