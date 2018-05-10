Updated | Malta fails to qualify for the Eurovision final

As predicted by bookmakers, Malta failed to qualify for the Eurovision final on Saturday.

Both Christabelle, representing Malta, and Jessika, representing San Marino, failed to make it through to the next round. They're still winners in our minds though!

We live-blogged the Eurovision semi-final tonight.

Earlier

While hoping Christabelle get's through to Saturday's final, odds don't seem to be in her favour, as bookmakers believe she won't make it.

Tune in all night for our humourous commentary as we basically heckle performers and provide you with our honest, (and sometimes brutal) opinion.

