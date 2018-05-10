menu

Updated | Malta fails to qualify for the Eurovision final

We live-blogged the Eurovision semifinal and kept you updated, without having to endure the painful musical slog that is Eurovision! Unfortunately, Christabelle did not make it through to the final 

amy_micallef_decesare maria_pace
Last updated on 10 May 2018, 11:16pm
by Amy Micallef Decesare / Maria Pace
Christabelle Borg is Malta's Eurovision representative in Lisbon
As predicted by bookmakers, Malta failed to qualify for the Eurovision final on Saturday.

Both Christabelle, representing Malta, and Jessika, representing San Marino, failed to make it through to the next round. They're still winners in our minds though!

We live-blogged the Eurovision semi-final tonight.

Earlier

While hoping Christabelle get's through to Saturday's final, odds don't seem to be in her favour, as bookmakers believe she won't make it.

23:14 That's it folks, we're going to call it a night with a total of 200 live updates. It's been a fun ride with an unfortunate ending! Maria Pace
23:12 Althought Christabelle didn't make it, she's still a total winner in our minds! Maria Pace
23:12 Good to know Harry Potter and Vikings got in though Amy Micallef Decesare
23:11 That means that both Maltese contestants, Christabelle representing Malta, and Jessika representing San Marino, failed to make it through the final Maria Pace
23:11 Amy Micallef Decesare
23:11 We didn't make it. The Eurovision is cancelled. Thanks for tuning in Europe. Amy Micallef Decesare
23:10 The Netherlands is the last country through to Saturday's finals Maria Pace
23:10 I don't know about you... but we could not be more disappointed. Amy Micallef Decesare
23:10 last chance Maria Pace
23:10 Pink-haired Slovenia is in Maria Pace
23:09 Seriously? Amy Micallef Decesare
23:09 Only two spots left... Maria Pace
23:09 8th finalist is... Denmark. Doesn't even sound remotely like Malta. Rude. Amy Micallef Decesare
23:09 Come on come on come on. Fingers and toes crossed Amy Micallef Decesare
23:08 We've got a bad feeling guys Maria Pace
23:08 Australia and Norway are also through Maria Pace
23:08 How selfish. Amy Micallef Decesare
23:08 Ukraine and Sweden are also in... just 5 left Maria Pace
23:07 Hungary is also through Maria Pace
23:07 MALTOVA. Amy Micallef Decesare
23:07 Moldova is through. We seriously thought she was going to say Mal....TA Maria Pace
23:07 THAT WAS JUST NASTY! Amy Micallef Decesare
23:06 Not sure why but okay. Moving swiftly on. Amy Micallef Decesare
23:06 Serbia is through to the final! We're not going to lie, we can't remember the song Maria Pace
23:05 Come onnnn! We just want to know if we're in! Maria Pace
23:04 Amy Micallef Decesare
23:03 Oh, they brought the Kooks Amy Micallef Decesare
23:03 Let's see what the Italians have to offer this year... Amy Micallef Decesare
23:01 I promose... I'd never let you walk alone Amy Micallef Decesare
23:01 Oh look, it's the German Ed Sheeran. Amy Micallef Decesare
22:58 Why wasn't this song included? One job Eurovision, ONE JOB Amy Micallef Decesare
22:54 Amy Micallef Decesare
22:51 Hi, yes, can you just tell us if we're through to the final??! Maria Pace
22:47 I wonder where we'd take them if we ever win. Comino? Maria Pace
22:47 You know what they say... keep your friends close but your fellow competitors closer? Amy Micallef Decesare
22:45 Voting being closed means we're one step closer to getting into bed Amy Micallef Decesare
22:45 Voting is officially closed! Maria Pace
22:44 Just over a minute left to find out if Christabelle made it through to Saturday's final. Fingers crossed! Maria Pace
22:44 Oscar selfie? Amy Micallef Decesare
22:44 It's your 15 minutes of fame, quick! Scream and shout utter nonsense Amy Micallef Decesare
22:42 How many times are we going to have to endure this recap Amy Micallef Decesare
22:40 Maria Pace
22:39 This is the most awkward 'obviously buying time' segment I've ever seen with my own two eyes Amy Micallef Decesare
22:36 Excuse me, but what's going on? Maria Pace
22:34 Be right back... on the way to buy my copy of the Esclopedia? Amy Micallef Decesare
22:29 Even in the recap I'm irked by Georgia's performance Amy Micallef Decesare
22:28 Maria Pace
22:26 Did you catch that... 'Europe and Australia' because that's right, Australia is not in Europe. I digress. Amy Micallef Decesare
22:26 This is a shout-out to all foreigners in the world! It goes without saying that your next move is to vote for Malta! No.12 Amy Micallef Decesare
22:25 All 18 songs have been performed. GET READY TO VOTE! Amy Micallef Decesare
22:24 I'm on the edge of my seat but primarily because I'm so anxious he's going to light on fire Amy Micallef Decesare
22:24 Oh, the stairs are on fire!!! Maria Pace
22:24 And what is that backwards waistcoat about? Amy Micallef Decesare
22:23 He's definitely trying to break the taboo Amy Micallef Decesare
22:23 He looks like he got dressed five seconds before coming on stage Maria Pace
22:22 Staging director: Tim Burton. Amy Micallef Decesare
22:22 Also is the theme for this competition ANYTHING RED? Amy Micallef Decesare
22:21 Why do I already like it Amy Micallef Decesare
22:21 Up next: Ukraine! Amy Micallef Decesare
22:21 Maria Pace
22:20 There are at least 3 different genres of music squeezed into one song Amy Micallef Decesare
22:20 Please someone bring me more beer because i need more booze to get me through Maria Pace
22:20 At least we've learnt that she CAN actually speak English Amy Micallef Decesare
22:19 Was that a malfunction? Because if intended, please take the first exit on the left Slovenia. Amy Micallef Decesare
22:19 Is this part of the performance...? Maria Pace
22:19 Excuse me? Amy Micallef Decesare
22:18 I have absolutely no idea what she's saying and no real desire to. Amy Micallef Decesare
22:18 Imagine designing your whole outfit to show your chest tattoo Maria Pace
22:17 I take it back. Amy Micallef Decesare
22:17 Oh. I'm intrigued. Amy Micallef Decesare
22:17 Up next: Slovenia! Amy Micallef Decesare
22:16 Please don't encourage him with your applause. Amy Micallef Decesare
22:16 Maria Pace
22:15 You could literally scrub a dirty pan with his suit Amy Micallef Decesare
22:15 Flashbacks to church last Sunday Maria Pace
22:15 Smurfs with sequins Amy Micallef Decesare
22:15 This is not what I meant when I said they should add more backup dancers Maria Pace
22:15 His suit was definitely cut from the upholstery in the diner in Grease Amy Micallef Decesare
22:14 Hey everybody, it's Clinton Paul! Maria Pace
22:14 Smells like another... snooze-fest. Amy Micallef Decesare
22:13 The Smurfs have made a comeback! Amy Micallef Decesare
22:12 Up next: Montenegro! Amy Micallef Decesare
22:12 We don't have anything to add, cause we're 101% done with this song Maria Pace
22:11 Remember Justin Timberlake's Lovestoned video? This is 100% a rip off of that Amy Micallef Decesare
22:11 Seems like he's trying to bring Sexy Back... and failing Maria Pace
22:10 It's almost as if the Backstreet Boys have reunited. Except it's one Backstreet BOY Amy Micallef Decesare
22:09 No-one likes you Justin Bieber. Plus, you're 30 years too old for that haircut Amy Micallef Decesare
22:09 Up next: Sweden! Amy Micallef Decesare
22:08 Maria Pace
22:08 When in doubt... hair flick. Amy Micallef Decesare
22:07 Thank goodness she's attractive... because she doesn't have much else going for her Amy Micallef Decesare
22:07 Her singing 'I'm just a funny girl' is Amy and I laughing at our own jokes as we live-blog this mess Maria Pace
22:06 This shitty song and slow tempo could have been SLIGHTLY improved with some backup dancers Maria Pace
22:06 Remember when Christina Aguilera was relevant? Amy Micallef Decesare
22:05 Lana Del Ray made it to the Eurovision semi-finals. I'm so happy for her! Maria Pace
22:05 Was the pre-requisite for entering the Eurovision short dresses? Amy Micallef Decesare
22:04 Amy Micallef Decesare
22:04 Up next: Latvia! Amy Micallef Decesare
22:03 They seem to be rebelling against their parents Amy Micallef Decesare
22:03 This song makes me miss the Lordi days. Am I right?? Maria Pace
22:03 Eurovision goes hard rock? Amy Micallef Decesare
22:02 I wonder what they're actually saying. Is it even in English? Maria Pace
22:02 But I'm somewhat ashamed to say that I don't hate it. Amy Micallef Decesare
22:02 Their performance looks like a Tony Hawks playstation game Amy Micallef Decesare
22:01 Butch lesbian or pre-teen boy? Amy Micallef Decesare
22:01 Yes!! That's more like it!!! Linkin Park version 2. Maria Pace
22:01 Oh and our pizza delivery just arrived. How... fitting. Amy Micallef Decesare
22:00 Up next: Hungary! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:59 Maria Pace
21:57 Another six down... another six to go! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:57 Not loving that ending but you go Christabelle! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:57 I too serenade the dancers when I sing (usually it's just my own reflection in the mirror) Maria Pace
21:56 Looks a bit like an amateur yoga class Amy Micallef Decesare
21:55 She looks great, but we're wondering if her outfits are costing Malta more than the entire Eurovision itself Maria Pace
21:55 BREAAAAK THE TABOOO! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:55 Say what you like... she's already killing it. Amy Micallef Decesare
21:54 Not gonna lie, but this already looks like the best stage performance, and the seems audience to be loving it Maria Pace
21:53 ARE YOU READY? OUR GIRL CHRISTABELLE IS UP NEXT! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:53 I'll tell you where to go... home. Amy Micallef Decesare
21:53 These guys look like your dad and his friends embarassing you at a wedding Maria Pace
21:52 Maria Pace
21:52 Key word: deleted. Amy Micallef Decesare
21:51 It's like a deleted scene from Van Helsing... Amy Micallef Decesare
21:51 Wait, is that a DJ booth in the middle Maria Pace
21:50 I'm no professional but my ears are bleeding Amy Micallef Decesare
21:50 Oh, I didn't know James Bay is from Poland! Maria Pace
21:49 Up next: Poland! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:49 I'm sure everyone is clapping because the song stopped Maria Pace
21:49 How dare they cheer? Amy Micallef Decesare
21:48 All they're missing is an organ. Amy Micallef Decesare
21:48 Bored house husbands of Georgia... Amy Micallef Decesare
21:48 seriously, who died? Maria Pace
21:48 Amy Micallef Decesare
21:47 If this song goes through and we don't, we should just give up Maria Pace
21:47 Did they not get the memo that Eurovision is meant to be at least a little bit... fun? Amy Micallef Decesare
21:46 COUNT DRACULA IS BACK! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:45 Amy Micallef Decesare
21:45 Georgia next. We're hoping the songs get better with time Maria Pace
21:45 We see you, Malta supporters in the front! Maria Pace
21:44 She could do with a couple of back-up dancers... she's looking a tad lonely on that big bad stage Amy Micallef Decesare
21:44 Maria Pace
21:43 Her dress is shorter than my patience for this song. Amy Micallef Decesare
21:43 I think every teenage girl is probably loving this song, but that's about it. Maria Pace
21:42 Who'd have thought Mindy Kaling could sing so well? Amy Micallef Decesare
21:41 I still fail to understand why and how Australia qualifies in the EUROvision. But that's an argument for another day Amy Micallef Decesare
21:41 Up next: Australia! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:41 To be fair, I think this was my favourite song so far. Maria Pace
21:40 NEXT. Amy Micallef Decesare
21:40 Where did the Michael Jackson look-a-like come from? And why is he there? Amy Micallef Decesare
21:39 I'm not going to lie, I would really like to know where he got that leopard print jacket from? Anyone? Amy Micallef Decesare
21:38 Maria Pace
21:38 Billy Ray Cyrus, anyone? Amy Micallef Decesare
21:38 So far... not exactly Dutch? Amy Micallef Decesare
21:37 Up next: The Netherlands! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:36 Oh. Was I not paying close enough attention? Or are there really six people? Amy Micallef Decesare
21:36 The male singers are reminding us of James Corden and Jimmy Carr. Anyone else? Maria Pace
21:35 Actually I'm not. Are they intentionally going for Wolf of Wall Street gone wrong? Amy Micallef Decesare
21:34 We're back with Maldova, and the performance feels more like a mime performance, but at least the song is catchy Maria Pace
21:34 I'm speechless... Amy Micallef Decesare
21:33 Is it your lucky day? We'll just see about that, shall we? Amy Micallef Decesare
21:32 Up next: Moldova! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:32 ALL ABOARD, WE'RE BACK! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:31 Can you believe we have already made it through the first six songs already? Not to worry, we've got 12 left. Amy Micallef Decesare
21:31 nevermind, local commerical break Maria Pace
21:30 You know what we don't miss? Maltese commentaries throughout the show.. Maria Pace
21:29 We must say, we admire her courage though! Maria Pace
21:28 Her voice may not be sending us over the edge, but I must say, her eyebrows are perfectly shaped. Amy Micallef Decesare
21:27 Russian version of Blake Lively, anyone? Amy Micallef Decesare
21:27 Her dress reminds me of the jellyfish take over of St Thomas' Bay Amy Micallef Decesare
21:26 Up next: Russia! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:25 While the audience seemed to love the song, it's easy to say we didn't enjoy it as much.. Maria Pace
21:24 Are they secretly hobbits singing while on their way to Isengard Maria Pace
21:24 Amy Micallef Decesare
21:24 I'm getting Pirates of the Caribbean vibes, mixed with Lord of the Rings. Amy Micallef Decesare
21:23 Ok, maybe Vikings more than Game of Thrones, the whole stage looks like a ship... let's hope there won't be any bomb threats on this one. Maria Pace
21:23 Game of Thrones tribute? If so, he's getting my vote Amy Micallef Decesare
21:22 Amy Micallef Decesare
21:21 Up next: Denmark! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:21 Although Jessika decided to represent San Marino, she still chose to wear red and white, Maltese pride!! Maria Pace
21:21 Talk about a modern relationship Amy Micallef Decesare
21:21 Holding hands with a robot... millennials these days. Amy Micallef Decesare
21:20 Who we are? The song is playing out curiously similar to Kesha's music Maria Pace
21:20 Oh it's Nicki Minaj of San Marino ladies and gentlemen! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:19 San Marino's performance looks like the next Ta Qali' robotics convention Maria Pace
21:18 Odds say... she might do worse than Christabelle. Amy Micallef Decesare
21:18 Maria Pace
21:18 This is another Maltese contestant named Jessika (with a K) Amy Micallef Decesare
21:17 Up next: San Marino! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:17 I've never been more intrigued yet confused at the same time. My mind can't comprehend what's going on at all but my leg seems to be bopping. Amy Micallef Decesare
21:14 Einstein, is that you??? Maria Pace
21:14 The crowd seemed to be loving it... I'm not exactly jumping off my seat just yet Amy Micallef Decesare
21:13 Sing right into my soul Romania ! Amy Micallef Decesare
21:11 Is this Romania's song, or is it protestors in front of Castille...? Maria Pace
21:09 Speaking of McDonald... i gotta say, i am not McLovin it, sorry Norway Amy Micallef Decesare
21:08 Is it just me, or does Norway's song sort of sound a bit like 'Old McDonald had a farm' Maria Pace
21:07 If you squint a little bit, he sort of looks like Harry Potter Amy Micallef Decesare
21:06 Oh ain't you fancy Norway Amy Micallef Decesare
21:06 We've got to say,all the presenters tonight look fab, and the dresses are to die for! Maria Pace
21:03 2 minutes in and we already spotted a Maltese flag! Seems like Christabelle has some fans in the audience. Maria Pace
21:02 And so it starts! Portugal looks incredible, but unfortunately we're live-blogging from San Gwann. Maria Pace
20:41 We're here at the office waiting for the Eurovision to start! While we both haven't watched the Eurovision in a while, we're excited for what this night's got in store, including ridiculous outfits, intriguing songs, and an incredible amount of commercial breaks. Maria Pace

Tune in all night for our humourous commentary as we basically heckle performers and provide you with our honest, (and sometimes brutal) opinion.

Don't forget to post your comments below and an eye on our Instagram - our story will feature polls throughout the night.

 

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
