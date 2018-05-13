Actor Charles Thake passes away, aged 91

Actor Charles Thake passed away last night at the age of 91. His passing was announced by his son David in a Facebook post.

Born in Senglea in 1927, Thake started his acting career at the age of 15 and went on to appear in numerous plays produced by Atturi Theatre Group, MADC and Maleth.

Thake took part in various television series including “Inkwiet” and “F’Bahar Wiehed”, having also produced several TV shows.

He also played a rol in “Midnight Express”, “The Protectors” and “Christopher Colombus”.

Thake worked as a clerk typist with the civil service, eventually being appointed welfare officer.

"Malta has lost one of its finest. My Dad has taken his last breath and is now chatting away to his beloved wife and my loving Mum," wrote his son David.

"It is terrible to receive the news just when you have to catch a flight. I missed you by a few hours. But the love you gave will shine forever."