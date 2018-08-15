[PHOTOS] First day of Summer Daze festival hailed a ‘massive success’

The first day of the Summer Daze festival, currently underway in Ta’ Qali was a massive success, drawing a crowd of around 20,000 people, the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) said on Wednesday.

The festival is being organised by the MTA in collaboration with BBC Radio 1.

People flocked to Ta’ Qali last night to watch the likes of international starts Rita Ora and Martin Garrix, as well as local acts including Emma Muscat and Tenishia.

A post shared by Summer Daze Malta (@summerdazemalta) on Aug 14, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT

According to the MTA roughly two-thirds of those in attendance were not Maltese, with executive chairman Gavin Gulia highlighting Malta's recent success in positioning itself as a festival destination.

He said that this had not happened by chance, but was driven by “sound planning and clear objectives set by the MTA and the Ministry for Tourism”.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi commnded the even’ts organisers “for the various incentives aimed at enriching and deiversifying Malta’s tourism industry”.

The festival continues tonight at Cafe Del Mar in Qawra and will feature Grammy Award winning house artist Roger Sanchez, global DJ and producer Kristen Knight and Monki from BBC Radio 1, who is an expert in the underground and electronic scenes.