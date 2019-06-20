Ivan Grech to perform solo concert in aid of Puttinu Cares

Ivan Grech will be returning to the stage with a solo performance on 23 July in Valletta, with all sales from tickets being donated to Puttinu Cares.

"I am looking forward to this concert," Grech said. "I will be performing hits from my past, my favourite songs as well as something new. It is very rewarding to be able to put up such a concert and at the same time help an entity like Puttinu, who have always been very close to my heart."

Following the success of his solo concerts in 2016 and 2017, Grech will be returning on stage with a concert that will feature local musicians as well as international guests.

Set against the backdrop of the Grand Harbour, across the water from Grech's hometown, Senglea, the performance will take the audience through a musical journey, that will also include Winter Moods hit songs.

"We would like to thank Ivan for his ongoing support and passion for Puttinu," CEO of Puttinu Cares Rennie Zerafa said. "Our collaboration with him and Winter Moods have helped promote our cause and support our patients. He takes a genuine interest in our journey and we consider him as part of our family."

Grech’s passion and success in the local music scene have enabled him to support various charity organisations over the years. He is a trustee of the BOV Marigold Foundation and ambassador for Special Olympics Malta.

In recent years with Winter Moods he raised over €40,000 for Puttinu from the sale of tickets of the band’s 2016 concerts. Proceeds from the band’s CD ‘Xemx’ raised a further €25,000 for Puttinu in 2013. Whilst Grech’s concert at Ta’ Liesse in 2017 raised over €20,000 for ALS.

Last Friday Grech also launched his first solo single, Somebody Like You, recorded and produced at Railway Studios.

Grech also announced that in November of this year he will performing for the first time in Melbourne Australia in a full live concert at Williamstown Town Hall.

The concert is presented by Johnnie Walker, and sponsored by the Ministry for Tourism, MTA, BOV, Coca Cola, Hard Rock Café, Malta Arts Council, Palumbo, BMIT, Mapfre MSV Life, Jackpot.com, Gaming Malta, Stella Artois, Responsible Gaming Foundation, Genesis, Signal 8 Security, Mailbox, V&C Group Ltd and iGen.

Tickets are available for sale from www.showshappening.com at €15 for Silver Standing and €25 for Gold Standing.