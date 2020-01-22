Jurassic World 3 to be filmed in Malta

Hollywood blockbuster film, Jurassic World 3 will be partly filmed in Malta in May, industry sources have confirmed.

The filmmakers will use various locations around the island, including the capital Valletta.

The film is expected to be released in cinemas in June 2021 and will be filmed in Malta, Vancouver, Hawaii and London’s Pinewood studios.

Jurassic World will signal a return of large budget movies to the island. In 2016, Assassin’s Creed and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi were also partially filmed in Malta.

Colin Trevorrow will return as director for the third instalment of Jurassic World. The cast of the original 1993 Jurassic Park film, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill, will also return to start in this latest film.

Film Commissioner Johann Grech would neither confirm nor deny the news, when contacted on Wednesday.

“Malta’s new strategy in the sector has been attracting a lot of productions. Last year, there were 21 productions filmed in Malta. We had back-to-back productions between May and December, which left €40 million in the economy,” Grech said.

He noted that the package of incentives introduced last year has ensured Malta will continue to play an important role in the film industry.

It is unclear whether dinosaurs will be seen roaming the streets of Valletta but the return of a blockbuster movie is expected to generate business that will have a spill over effect on the communities where filming will take place.