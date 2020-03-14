Coronavirus: Jurassic World 3 set to be filmed in Malta halts production

There will be no dinos filmed in Valletta for the production of Jurassic World 3 as of yet since the studio has halted production over coronavirus fears.

The blockbuster joins a series of other Universal projects to halt production as a result of the Covid-19 epidemic spreading steadily across Europe and the United States.

Jurassic World: Dominion has been filming in London in the past weeks but was set to come to Malta for filming in various locations on the island, including Valletta.

It's currently unknown when the production was scheduled to end or if the hiatus will delay its June 2021 release date.

The blockbuster film was to signal a return of big-budget films to the island. In 2016, Assassin’s Creed and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi were also partially filmed in Malta.

The filming was expected to generate business that will have a spillover effect on the communities where filming would have taken place. But with Covid-19 cases rising in Europe, this halt of production should prove another setback to the general economy.