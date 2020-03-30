Coronavirus: Film and TV industry to get maximum government aid

The Malta Producers’ Association has welcomed the inclusion of the film and TV production industry in measures for critically hit industries.

On Thursday the MPA had expressed its “deep disappointment” at the fact that the industry was excluded from Annex A of the support measures for critical hit sectors.

Annex A includes companies and sectors that will benefit from government financing of €800 per month per employee, a measure introduced last week. The measure will cover some 60,000 employees in the private sector and self-employed. It leaves out more than 100,000 workers in other sectors.

The MPA said it welcomed the decision to support the film and TV industry which had suffered great “losses in terms of work productivity and output.”

“The MPA is particularly satisfied that through this inclusion, the hundreds of film and television industry crew, technicians, talent that work so hard behind the scenes and in front of camera, bringing all sorts of audiovisual content and entertainment to the homes of so many people are being given a lifeline to help them get through these difficult and uncertain times.”

The MPA said it trusted and hoped that all people in all work sectors would be able to return to work as soon as possible.