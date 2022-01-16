‘Little Britain’ star David Walliams to host Malta Film Awards

Globally acclaimed British comedian, actor, writer and television show presenter David Walliams will be hosting the Malta Film Awards on the 29th of January at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta.

The current Britain’s Got Talent judge is the official host of the awards ceremony, the first of its kind in Malta celebrating the skills and talent of Malta’s creative film and television industry.

90 nominees are competing in 18 different categories at the Malta Film Awards, which will broadcasted live on TVM on Saturday 29 January at 9pm. The winner of each of these categories will be announced live during the ceremony.

Walliams will be hosting the entire awards ceremony which will also see both local and international talent take it to the stage in a variety of performances aimed to commemorate Malta’s success story in the film history.

The Malta Film Awards will be the penultimate event of the Malta Film Week – starting on Monday 24 January.

Walliams grew up in a London suburb, studying drama and performing at the National Youth Theatre.

Whilst he began his career writing and acting, his breakthrough arrived after adapting the radio show ‘Little Britain’ to television – together with Matt Lucas. The show was a huge success and won numerous awards and achieved popular acclaim within the comedy sphere.

Walliams continued to excel as an actor on the small screen as well as the big screen for the following years.

In 2012, he joined the iconic Britain’s Got Talent panel of judges alongside Simon Cowell. He still sits on the same panel of judges to this day.

Walliams is also lauded for his charitable work, especially that related to the sports community and was also made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 2017.