The Malta Academy Selection Committee has announced ‘Carmen’, starring ‘Truman Show’ actress Natascha McElhone, as Malta’s submission for the 95th edition of the Oscars.

The movie will be submitted for the International Feature Film Award.

Written and directed by Valeria Buhagiar, the Maltese-Canadian movie is produced by Pierre Ellul and Anika Psaila Savona of Falkun Films.

Inspired by true events, “Carmen” is a charming story set in a village in Malta. Carmen has looked after her brother, the priest at the local church, since she was 16. Now almost 50, she is suddenly led to start a new life. Facing her past, Carmen brings colour to the lives of the villagers in this compelling story about a woman finding her voice.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences invites every country to submit one film to compete in the Best International Feature Film category. A shortlist of 15 finalists is scheduled to be announced on 21 December. The final five nominees will be announced on 24 January 2023, culminating in the 95th Academy Awards taking place on 12 March, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The Malta Academy Selection Committee is jointly spearheaded by the Malta Producers’ Association (MPA) and the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts association (MEIA). The selection panel consists of 1ti local individuals coming from a variety of diverse backgrounds related to or within the industry. Skill sets range from acting, directing, producing and cinematography as well expertise with Computer Generated Images (CGI), as well as film scholarship and academia.