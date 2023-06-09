Maltese crew leads high-profile production of 'The Last Breath'

The movie "The Last Breath" is currently being produced in Malta, with a dedicated team of 121 professionals working on the high-profile production.

Among them, 91 are Maltese crew members, while the remaining 30 are foreign.

The film has a substantial budget of €22,882,824, with Malta contributing €13,371,765.

Local Service Provider Paul Parker of Paul Parker Films Ltd is also lending his expertise to the production.

Film commissioner Johann Grech recently visited the set of "The Last Breath" at the Mediterranean Film Studios, where he emphasised the positive impact of Malta's film industry on job creation.

Grech highlighted the collaborative spirit that defines “Malta's thriving film industry,” citing the successful partnership between the local crew and the international actors and production team.

"Our film industry continues to generate employment opportunities daily. The collaboration between our local crew and the international actors and production team exemplifies the cooperative spirit that defines Malta's thriving film industry," Grech said during his visit.

Directed by Alex Parkinson, "The Last Breath" is a captivating British production currently being filmed in Malta.

Inspired by a true story, the movie depicts an accident that occurred in the North Sea at the base of an oil rig. The film features a high-profile cast, including Simu Liu, Finn Cole, and Woody Harrelson.

The project is a joint effort between Company Directors Daniel Louis Clifton and Paul Towers Brooks, who are also serving as producers alongside David Towers Brooks.

Principal photography is scheduled to take place from May 29th to July 17th, 2023, with post-production planned to be carried out overseas. Notably, approximately 90% of the film will be shot in Malta, showcasing the country's diverse and picturesque locations.

Stuart Le Marechal, one of the film's producers, commended Malta as an exceptional filming location, particularly highlighting the significance of the water tank for this production.

Le Marechal expressed his admiration for the collaboration between Maltese, British, and German crew members and their shared vision. He expressed a strong inclination to choose Malta for future productions due to the excellent facilities and favourable weather conditions.

" Witnessing Maltese, British, and German crew members collaborating towards a shared vision is truly inspiring. I would undoubtedly choose Malta again for future productions due to the excellent facilities and favourable weather conditions," Le Marechal said.

Producer Paul Brooks expressed his satisfaction with the facilities and support provided by the Malta Film Commission.

He specifically mentioned the tax credit scheme and the availability of water tanks as two significant factors that influenced their decision to film in Malta.

"The fact that Malta is a small island also works to our advantage, making it convenient to move between locations," added Brooks.

Brooks praised the Malta Film Commission for their “filmmaker-friendly approach,” and emphasised the growing need for additional human resources.

He urged students to consider joining the film industry to meet the rising demand for skilled professionals, driven by the increasing number of film projects being attracted to Malta.