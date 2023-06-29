Malta Film Commission announces €500,000 initiative to foster new film-related school subjects

Film Commissioner Johann Grech announced a €500,000 educational initiative during a Surestart Conference on Wednesday at the Mediterrane Film Festival.

The University of Malta, MCAST, The Foundation for Educational Services and Agenzija Żgħażagħ were the four educational entities with which the Commission signed agreements to strengthen collaboration in film for young people, teens and children.

Grech said that having the right film education and skills isn’t just a desirable addition, but an essential requirement for the future of Malta's economy as the film industry can be “a key economic engine for the coming years.”

Drawing on the narrative arc from a film studies textbook, Grech set out his vision for engaging, developing and deploying talent within the local industry.

He explained the Film Enhanced Education concept as a way to “utilise the power of film and storytelling to enhance studying across all subjects in the classroom, transforming film education from an 'added extra' to an integral part of Malta's educational system.”

Together with lecturers, faculties, and experts, the Malta Film Commission is working towards building a foundation that would eventually nurture children from their early years in primary schools to start considering film-related careers.

This would encourage them to choose media-based subjects in secondary school and pursue a career within the film industry later on.