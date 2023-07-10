[WATCH] First trailer for Ridley Scott's Napoleon film released

The first trailer for the Ridley Scott's film about Napoleon Bonaparte starring Joaquin Phoenix has just been released.

The film, an Apple Studios production, was shot in locations in Attard, Senglea, Mellieha, Siggiewi, Mdina, Valletta, Fort Ricasoli as well as the Malta Film Studios.

Ridley Scott is returning to Malta for the third time, after shooting White Squall in 1996 and Gladiator in 2000.

Scott also serves as a producer along with Mark Huffam and Kevin J. Walsh; co-producers Winston Azzopardi, Raymond Kirk and Janine Modder and executive producer Aidan Elliott.

The film will take a personal look at the origins of this history giant and his climb to power, through the view of his love, Josephine. It will be also portraying Napoleon’s most famous battle, as well as his relentless ambition and astounding strategic mind.

Napoleon also serves as a reunion for Phoenix and Scott who previously worked together on the historical epic Gladiator.

The film will be released later this year.

Sources close to the Flm Commission said parts of the set have been retained for touristic purpouses.