Oppenheimer dominates Oscars with seven wins, including Best Picture

In a night filled with glamour and celebration, Hollywood's biggest event, the Oscars, unfolded last night with Oppenheimer emerging as the star of the show.

Christopher Nolan's gripping portrayal of the father of the atomic bomb swept the board, clinching seven prestigious awards, including the coveted titles of Best Picture and Best Director.

The film, which marked a triumphant year for Nolan, also secured acting accolades for lead actor Cillian Murphy and supporting actor Robert Downey Jr., adding to its already impressive list of achievements.

Nolan, hailed as a generational talent, expressed his gratitude for being part of the ever-evolving art form of cinema, emphasising the limitless potential of storytelling on the silver screen.

Despite being nominated for 13 awards, Oppenheimer solidified its place in Oscar history with its remarkable seven wins. The film received recognition for editing, cinematography, and best original score.

Against the backdrop of looming global conflicts, the narrative of nuclear weapons development took on poignant significance, prompting Cillian Murphy to dedicate the award to peace advocates worldwide.

While Oppenheimer shone brightly, the gala also celebrated other cinematic achievements, with Greta Gerwig's Barbie making its mark despite securing only one Oscar for best original song.

The film's pop feminist theme provided a colorful backdrop to the evening's festivities, culminating in a memorable performance by Ryan Gosling and a star-studded rendition of I'm just Ken.

In a competitive category, Emma Stone triumphed with the best actress award for her daring role in Poor Things, a surreal exploration that also garnered technical prizes.

As the night unfolded, poignant reminders of global conflicts echoed throughout the ceremony. Celebrities wore lapel pins calling for peace in Gaza, while "The Zone of Interest" earning the UK its first-ever best international film Oscar.