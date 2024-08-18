French film icon Alain Delon passes away

French film icon Alain Delon has passed away at the age of 88.

Known for his classics such as The Samurai and Borsalino, Delon was a major star during the golden age of French cinema. Delon died peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his family.

Delon had suffered from poor health and had largely withdrawn from public life. His last public appearance was in May 2019, when he received an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Often hailed as the most handsome man in cinema, Delon captivated audiences in a wide range of roles, from a murderer to a charming conman. Though his film appearances became rare after the 1990s, he left behind a legacy with over 90 films to his name.

In a family statement, his children expressed their deep sorrow over his passing. French media paid tribute to Delon, as he was described as an iconic figure in French cinema and a symbol of masculinity.