Veteran actor Vanni Riolo, 89, passes away

Vanni Riolo, reknowned in Malta’s film and literary circles, has died at the age of 89.

Riolo’s acting career spans decades. He took part in several TV and radio dramas and featured in international movie productions such as Black Eagle (1988) starring Jean-Claude Van Damme and Treasure in Malta (1963).

Apart from his work in TV and drama, Riolo was also a member of the literary movement Moviment Qawmien Letterarju.

He went on to work as a teacher and headmaster.